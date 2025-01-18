Iranian toy industry calls for global exhibitions to boost international market presence

TEHRAN- To effectively promote and market Iranian toys on the global stage, it is essential to organize the toy exhibitions at an international level, the director of the Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has said.

Hamed Alamati made the remarks on Friday during his visit to the 9th National Toy Festival, currently underway at the IIDCYA exhibition hall.

Highlighting the significant progress compared to previous years, Alamati underscored the importance of hosting similar exhibitions on various scales, both domestically and internationally, to successfully market Iranian toys.

He also pointed to two special sections at this year's festival, one for donating toys and activities to underprivileged children, and another for sending toys to children in Gaza and Lebanon, allowing them to share in this initiative.

Alamati asserted the necessity to extend the exhibition to the provinces. Last year, this idea was proposed but not realized due to certain circumstances; however, he is determined to bring the exhibition directly to local communities this year.

Most importantly, Alamati underscored the need to align this exhibition with the educational, developmental, and nurturing goals for children, a path they are actively pursuing with a view to enhancement.

He emphasized the importance of organizing the toy festival not only across provinces but also internationally.

Alamati highlighted several key features of this year's event, stating that it represents the governing role of education authorities in the toy industry.

He also mentioned the regulation, facilitation, and support the festival receives from the Toy Monitoring Council and the Institute itself. Furthermore, he pointed out the increased product diversity compared to the previous year, as well as competitive pricing and high-quality materials.

The 9th National Toy Festival aims to support domestically produced goods and foster meaningful connections among designers, manufacturers, investors, and other stakeholders in the recreational and toy industry. It seeks to organize the toy industry while establishing an innovative system of design and operation, Mehr reported.

It also aims to enhance the quality of products and designers in the toy industry.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, the Iranian Toy Manufacturers Association, the Toy Monitoring Council, the Cognitive Science Headquarters, Soore University, and various sectors of the Tehran Municipality.

This year’s festival features 142 toy brands showcasing over 2,400 items. The first section of the festival is dedicated to displaying and selling Iranian toys in the main hall of the exhibit. Following this, a section will promote the functionalities of play and toys.

The festival also includes a scientific segment aimed at hosting specialized meetings focused on toys, which will be conducted by Soore University.

Additionally, a competitive section will choose the best Iranian toys, with around 50 domestic companies participating thus far.

One of the specialized sessions at festival is focusing on therapeutic and rehabilitation toys, discussing the needs of children with special requirements.

The National Toy Festival serves as a platform for the public to become acquainted with quality Iranian products. Attendees will have the opportunity to observe the products of local manufacturers and provide their feedback.

This year’s festival, themed " Game, A Practice of Life," will run until January 29.

