Mirzaeian Choir and Orchestra to perform at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN- The Mirzaeian Choir and Orchestra, under the baton of Serjik Mirzaeian, will take the stage at Tehran's Vahdat Hall on Sunday evening.

The orchestra will perform classic pieces composed by the conductor during the upcoming concert, accompanied by the choir singing in Armenian, ISNA reported.

Over 140 members from both the choir and orchestra will participate in this performance.

Additionally, Omid Mohebbi will serve as concertmaster, while Hossein Mahmoudi will be the concert's manager.

