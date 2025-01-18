EU funds €2m to WFP to help support refugees in Iran

TEHRAN –The European Union (EU) has provided supplementary humanitarian funding of €2 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) in Iran to help the organization support refugees in the country.

Earlier this year, EU humanitarian aid had already contributed €1.5 million to WFP operations in Iran, the UN website announced in a press release on January 16.

This critical funding enables WFP to sustain its cash support program for refugees until early 2025. The programme has already made significant progress over the past months empowering refugees to meet their basic needs.

Iran hosts one of the largest refugee populations globally, with 3.8 million refugees and individuals in refugee-like situations, the majority of whom are from Afghanistan.

With the generous support of donors, WFP provides vital assistance to 33,000 of the most vulnerable refugees across 20 settlements.

This support includes food, cash assistance, school-based programs, and livelihood opportunities, all aimed at supporting their resilience and eventual voluntary repatriation.

In partnership with the EU, WFP has achieved key milestones; providing thousands of refugee families with monthly cash assistance.

This innovative approach gives refugees freedom of choice and restores a sense of normalcy into their lives by allowing them to buy food items of their choice in local shops to diversify their diets.

The funds received will directly touch the lives of thousands of refugees in Iran, providing them with necessary support and ensuring their well-being and stability amidst challenging circumstances,” said WFP Representative in Iran Maysaa Alghribawy. “However, the needs remain great, and we urge other donors to join us in our mission to ensure food security for all,” she added.

With the additional resources, WFP Iran aims to continue its operations seamlessly, providing life-saving assistance to those in need. The organization remains committed to working closely with the EU and other partners to address the food security challenges refugees in Iran face.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability, and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

MT/MG