Iran exports non-oil goods worth $5.2b to Turkey in 9 months

TEHRAN – Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $5.2 billion to Turkey during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-Decemebr 21, 2024), the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Foroud Asgari said that Turkey was Iran’s fourth top export destination in the mentioned nine-month period.

Exporting commodities valued at $8.9 billion to Iran, Turkey was Iran’s third top source of import in the first nine months of the present year, the official further added.

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Mohammad Atabak has emphasized that enhancing trade between Iran and Turkey requires the establishment of a preferential trade agreement and the removal of tariff restrictions.

During a meeting with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and his accompanying delegation in mid-December 2024, Atabak pointed out that the trade potential between Tehran and Ankara surpasses the current volume of exchanges.

He stressed that implementing bilateral agreements, reviving preferential trade, and strengthening interactions would serve as the foundation for increasing bilateral trade.

Atabak noted that the economic relations between Iran and Turkey, underpinned by deep cultural and historical ties, should yield a higher volume of trade.

The Iranian minister expressed optimism about progress in the joint cooperation framework between the two countries and referred to it as a crucial step toward boosting trade between the capitals. He added that the initial phase of this cooperation, in line with the terms of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, would significantly enhance trade relations.

The official further emphasized that increasing trade would accelerate the implementation of facilitative trade programs. The roadmap developed in collaboration with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) would be pivotal in advancing the execution of these plans and deepening bilateral ties.

Atabak also welcomed the formation of specialized committees to address bilateral issues, stressing that most trade-related challenges could be resolved through the Trade Promotion Organization. He elaborated on the preferential trade agreement between the two countries, suggesting that its terms could be revisited to expand preferential trade volumes.

As a further step in improving bilateral trade, Atabak underscored the importance of joint border committees to address border issues and streamline goods exchange between the neighboring countries. He also highlighted the need to remove certain tariff barriers to increase trade flows.

Concluding, Atabak reiterated Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Turkey, emphasizing the industrial advantages of both countries in joint production.

On the Turkish side, Minister Bolat acknowledged that the current trade volume between the two nations does not meet expectations. He expressed confidence that with the revised cooperation framework and agreements with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, economic exchanges between the two countries would accelerate.

He also extended an invitation to Atabak to attend the next Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit, scheduled to be hosted by Turkey in the spring of 2025. He emphasized the importance of deepening trade and economic ties within the framework of bilateral agreements, particularly focusing on collaboration among Islamic countries.

Bolat identified the joint development of border crossings, transportation routes, removal of transit restrictions, and tariff barriers as key components of further strengthening Iran-Turkey cooperation.

In early July 2024, Director of Asia and the Pacific Office of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) International Affairs Department Niloufar Asadi said a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and Turkey should replace the previous trade agreements between the two countries to boost economic exchanges.

In a meeting with the Consul General of Iran in Istanbul, Asadi referred to a previously reached preferential trade agreement between Iran and Turkey under the framework of the Group of Eight Developing Islamic Countries (D8) and said: “Considering the shortcomings of the previously signed preferential trade agreement and the necessity to improve and develop it, I suggest that a free trade agreement between the two countries replaces the previous agreements.”

During a meeting between Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Hicabi Kirlangiç in late October 2024, the Iranian minister said Iran and Turkey play a fundamental role in regional transit and freight transportation as the bridge between East and West.

According to her, the geographical position of Iran and Turkey acts as a link between Asia and Europe, opening up a priceless chance to boost regional and international freight and transit networks.

Sadegh noted that collaboration between Iran and Turkey across all domains will bolster peace and stability in the region.

Iran consistently endeavors to enhance its connections with Turkey across political, economic, cultural, scientific, and security fields, she said.

While emphasizing the readiness of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, as the Iranian chairman of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Committee, to benefit from all available capacities in order to develop bilateral relations, she wished the two great nations of Iran and Turkey, health, prosperity, happiness, security and progress.

Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh and Samad Hasanzadeh, the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), departed for Turkey alongside a delegation of agricultural and food industry professionals, on January 9.

As reported, the agriculture minister and his accompanying delegation also attended an Iran-Turkey Agricultural Business Forum on January 10, in Ankara.

The events featured Nouri Qezeljeh, Hasanzadeh, Hossein Pirmoazen, the deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, senior Agriculture Ministry officials, and private sector representatives.

Discussions focused on addressing trade barriers, fostering bilateral ties, and enhancing export potentials.

Speaking at a gathering of Iranian agricultural professionals in Ankara, Nouri Qezeljeh stated that the government’s resolve to support private sector growth, removing obstacles to agricultural and food exports remains a top priority.

He emphasized the need to modernize food packaging and facilitate export terminal licenses to expand export markets.

The minister also underscored the importance of resolving customs challenges faced by Iranian exporters in Turkey, advocating for stable policies to prevent ad-hoc regulations that undermine exporters' credibility. He added that the private sector, with its emphasis on efficiency and innovation, plays a vital role in overcoming economic challenges.

He emphasized Iran’s determination to deepen ties with neighboring countries, particularly Turkey, through agricultural diplomacy.

Iran’s agricultural exports constitute 20 percent of bilateral trade with Turkey, which exceeded $14 billion in the first nine months of the Iranian year 1403 (March 20 – December, 21, 2024).

The high-profile delegation, including 180 Iranian agricultural exporters and producers, marked one of the largest economic missions between the two countries, showcasing the potential for enhanced trade and collaboration in agriculture and food industries.

