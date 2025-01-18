Iranian dish Khoresh Bamieh ranked among World’s 100 Worst Foods by TasteAtlas

TEHRAN - In a surprising development, Khoresh Bamieh, a traditional Iranian stew, has been ranked 50th among the “100 Worst Rated Foods in the World” by the popular culinary ranking platform, TasteAtlas.

The dish, a staple of Persian cuisine, is a traditional stew typically made with beef or lamb, okra, tomato paste, onions, garlic, turmeric, cinnamon, and other aromatic ingredients. It is commonly served with a side of rice.

TasteAtlas, which aggregates food ratings from users worldwide, places Khoresh Bamieh among other controversial dishes, with its placement at number 50 raising eyebrows in the Iranian culinary community.

The ranking is based on the collective feedback of the TasteAtlas audience, with over 602,500 ratings recorded as of January 16, 2025. However, the system applies stringent mechanisms to filter out biased, bot-generated, or nationalistic ratings, ensuring that only legitimate feedback from knowledgeable users influences the results.

Khoresh Bamieh is made by first browning beef or lamb in olive oil, followed by the addition of ingredients such as tomato paste, garlic, onions, and spices like turmeric and cinnamon. After simmering the mixture to tenderize the meat, okra is added towards the end of cooking. The stew is then served warm with a side of rice, making it a popular comfort food in Iranian households.

Notably, the top three dishes on the list were all Scandinavian: Blodplattar from Sweden took first place, followed by Finland’s Blodpalt in second, and Sweden’s Calskrove in third. The ranking sparked a broader conversation about the global reception of traditional dishes, with many users expressing surprise at some of the inclusions.

With a unique combination of flavors and a centuries-old recipe, the Iranian dish remains a cherished part of Iranian cuisine, even if it didn’t resonate with the majority of TasteAtlas’ international audience.

