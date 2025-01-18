Global solidarity with Palestinians highlighted in Tehran conference

TEHRAN – The 13th annual conference titled “Gaza, the Symbol of Resistance” commenced on Saturday at the Art Center Hall in Tehran, bringing together prominent figures to commemorate the resilience of the Palestinian people.

Marking the anniversary of the end of the Gaza War, the event seeks to honor the steadfastness of Gaza in the face of adversity and its designation as a global symbol of Resistance.

The conference is attended by Iran’s Chief Justice, representatives of the Resistance Axis, the Yemeni ambassador to Tehran, and other notable figures.

The gathering serves as a platform to reaffirm support for the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements and to pay tribute to the martyred commanders of the Quds Path, who played a pivotal role in defending the Palestinian cause.

Hezbollah leader praises Al-Aqsa Storm as a global catalyst

In a message shared during the event, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah underscored the transformative impact of the Al-Aqsa Storm on global awareness of the Palestinian struggle. He described it as a revitalization of the Palestinian cause, noting its ripple effects that sparked protests and demonstrations across the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and other Western nations.

“This is a true revolution on the global stage,” he stated, emphasizing that Lebanon's Resistance remains committed to its path, prepared to defend its principles, and determined to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Islamic Jihad representative warns of Zionist regime’s shortened lifespan

Nasser Abu Sharif, the representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Tehran, delivered a poignant speech during the conference, asserting that the Zionist regime’s time is limited due to its history of crimes and oppression.

Speaking to attendees, Abu Sharif highlighted the ongoing support for the Zionist regime by the United States and Europe, particularly the U.S., which he accused of disregarding humanitarian principles despite mounting domestic protests against its policies.

“The protests we have seen in the U.S. reflect a growing awareness of the injustices committed, yet American support for the Zionist regime continues unabated,” he said, lamenting the double standards in international policy.

Abu Sharif further praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, who, despite their limited resources, have managed to sustain their resistance with the support of the broader Resistance Front. He credited their perseverance for thwarting the Zionist regime’s attempts to dominate the Resistance.

“Through their unwavering determination, the people of Gaza and Palestine have successfully prevented the Zionist regime from achieving its goals,” Abu Sharif stated.