Zionist atrocities in Gaza rooted in U.S.-led hegemonic policies: Iranian Army official

TEHRAN – Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army, has stated that the atrocities committed by Zionists in Gaza are the result of long-standing war-mongering policies pursued by the hegemonic system, led by the United States.

Speaking at a gathering of defense and military attachés in Tehran on Monday, Sayyari condemned the Zionist regime’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon, including mass killings, attacks on diplomatic sites, and assassinations of political leaders. He called these the "disgraceful outcomes of a regime reliant on U.S. support" and criticized the global inaction in addressing such violations of international law.

He pointed to the resilience of the Palestinian Resistance, which forced the Zionist regime to agree to a ceasefire under the terms set by Palestinian forces, as a significant victory for those resisting oppression.

Sayyari emphasized Iran's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and resisting the Zionist regime, stating that this stance is a key reason for hostility from global powers. Despite challenges, he affirmed that Iran's armed forces have thwarted Zionist attempts to destabilize the region, including through successful operations like Sadegh 1 and 2.

“These operations were a clear response to provocations, demonstrating Iran’s ability to deter and defend against aggression while sending a message that attacks on Iranian soil will not go unanswered,” Sayyari said.

Sayyari criticized Western nations, particularly the U.S., for perpetuating injustice and structural violence, asserting that their attempts to impose a unipolar world have failed. He called for a transition to a multipolar world based on mutual respect, shared interests, and comprehensive cooperation.

Concluding his remarks, Sayyari urged regional countries to pursue development and security through collaboration and respect for sovereignty, emphasizing that global peace can only be achieved through collective effort and shared values.