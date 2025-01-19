National drill shifts to offensive training as ground forces begin new exercises in NW Iran

TEHRAN – The Army Ground force in northwestern Iran has begun a series of offensive military drills as part of a larger national exercise.

The drills, which began Sunday night, are taking place in Torbat-e Jam, Razavi Khorasan province, and mark a shift in the broader exercise, which had previously focused on defensive maneuvers.

This phase of the drill will continue for two days and aims to enhance combat capabilities while showcasing the latest advancements in weaponry and military technology, according to a statement by Iran’s Army. It involves a coordinated effort among various units, including artillery and armored divisions, helicopter forces, drones, missiles, and electronic warfare units.

Extensive military wargames spanning the entire country marked the beginning of the year for Iran, with the involvement of multiple branches, notably the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the Artesh (Army), the Basij, and the Coast Guard.

So far in the course of these drills, Iran has revealed two new underground military bases, practiced intercepting bunker-buster attacks near its nuclear facilities, and simulated counter-terrorism operations in its western provinces. The exercises will be continuing for several more days.

