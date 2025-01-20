Gas production increases in phase 13 of South Pars field

TEHRAN – The deputy director of development projects at Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) announced that gas production capacity has increased by 1.7 million cubic meters per day following the completion of one gas well in Phase 13 of the South Pars field.

According to a statement from POGC, Hamidreza Masoudi highlighted the critical role of the South Pars shared field in supplying a significant portion of the country’s energy needs, emphasizing that comprehensive and strategic plans are underway to ensure the continued increase in gas production capacity from the South Pars field using advanced and complex mechanisms.

Masoudi underscored the urgency of accelerating the development of this shared field to meet the goals set by the Oil Ministry and the National Iranian Oil Company. He noted that completing outstanding offshore and onshore operations, as well as addressing 35-month development plans and projects like drilling 35 in-field wells and implementing the strategic gas pressure enhancement project, can help maintain and boost gas production capacity. These efforts will improve the energy balance and address part of the accumulated gas demand across various sectors.

He added that optimal management of offshore drilling rigs and complex measures undertaken despite sanctions and international restrictions are integral to completing and revitalizing remaining wells. Masoudi expressed confidence that these wells would come online according to the project timeline.

Development of Phase 13 of South Pars began in 2010 and reached full operational capacity by late 2018. Known as the most “Iranian” phase of South Pars, Phase 13 has significantly boosted gas supply from the South Pars refineries, raising the share of domestic gas production from the field from 70 percent to 85 percent.

The South Pars gas field, the world’s largest gas reservoir, is located in the Persian Gulf and is shared between Iran and Qatar. The Iranian section of the field, which spans 3,700 square kilometers, contains roughly 14 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and 18 billion barrels of condensate. This accounts for approximately eight percent of the world’s total gas reserves and more than 40 percent of Iran’s proven gas reserves.

The field plays a critical role in meeting Iran's domestic energy demands and supplying natural gas for export. It is divided into 24 development phases on the Iranian side, with each phase designed to maximize the extraction of gas and condensate resources. Over the years, the South Pars field has not only boosted Iran’s energy self-sufficiency but also significantly contributed to the country’s revenue generation, particularly amidst international sanctions.

Given its economic and strategic importance, the Iranian government has prioritized the development of South Pars. Projects have focused on modernizing infrastructure, enhancing gas extraction techniques, and collaborating with domestic companies to counteract the challenges posed by international restrictions. These efforts aim to maintain Iran’s competitive edge in the global energy market and meet the growing domestic and industrial demand for natural gas.

