Iran exports non-oil goods worth $1.4b to India in 9 month

TEHRAN – Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $1.4 billion to India during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 21, 2024), the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Foroud Asgari said that India was Iran’s seventh top export destination in the mentioned nine-month period.

Exporting commodities valued at $1.1 billion to Iran, India was Iran’s fifth top source of import in the first nine months of the present year, the official further added.

Iran exported $2.217 billion worth of goods to India during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2024), according to an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Hadi Talebian Moghaddam, the director of TPO department for Indian Subcontinent Affairs, said that the figure shows a two percent increase in comparison to the $2.175 billion reported a year earlier.

Noting that Iran’s balance of trade with India turned positive last year, he put Iran’s last year's imports from India at $1.916 billion.

MA