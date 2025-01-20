The catalyst for Iran-U.S. negotiations

TEHRAN - In an interview with reformist political activist Morteza Alviri, Etemad analyzed possible talks between Iran and America.

He said: In recent days and on the eve of Trump's official presence in the White House, significant developments have taken place in the relations between Iran and America. On one side, Masoud Pezeshkian, in an interview with NBC, announced Iran's readiness to conduct honorable negotiations with the United States, and on the other, some news was published that Trump had sent messages through the Omani authorities to negotiate a long-term and sustainable agreement with Iran. Among them is Elon Musk, who some believe acts as a catalyst and tries to remove the obstacles ahead of Iran-U.S. negotiations. Trump's presence in the White House can be both an opportunity and a threat, depending on Iran's reaction. Extremists in Iran and the United States and some regional radical movements are the most important obstacles to the resumption of dialogue between the two countries. To create a positive balance, Iran should try to define stable relations with China and Russia as well as continuous relations with Europe and America.

Jam-e-Jam: Continuity of assassinations and developments in the region

In a note, Jam-e-Jam addressed the issue of the assassination of Iranians by the enemy and wrote: Usually, at any point in time, the enemy tries to harm the Islamic Republic in any possible way to deflect attention from Iran’s successes and power. In the past few years, we have seen that whenever we have achieved success, we have faced assassinations, sanctions, and propaganda wars. Therefore, it seems that the assassination of two judges in Iran is related to the success of the Palestinian nation and the entire Axis of Resistance in the region. Apparently, terrorist groups carried out this action and efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators. The authorities in the country must be very careful because Israel and America will not give in to the blows they received and will take revenge. Therefore, probably in the coming days, we may face other forms of hostile actions by the enemy. In the past month, Iranians have been martyred at border areas and even abroad, and these are precisely related to the developments in the region.

Sobh-e-No: New balance

In an interview with Hassan Beheshtipour, an expert on international relations, Sobh-e-No dealt with the new partnership agreement between Iran and Russia. He said: The new agreement between Iran and Russia can mark a new chapter in the relations between the two countries with significant effects on the two countries’ regional and international cooperation. In addition to creating new economic and security opportunities, this agreement can help strengthen Iran's position in the region and the world. Iran should follow a balanced policy in relations with influential powers. Iran's geopolitics entails balance in relations with influential countries and power blocs such as China, Russia, the United States, and the European Union. Considering Iran's geopolitical situation, the correct policy is to strike a balance in our relations with world powers; this is a kind of balance that can help use to deal with Russia, China, Europe, and America.

Shargh: Will the radicals prevent new round of negotiations?

In an article, Shargh pointed to the moves by radicals who have always tried to prevent talks between Iran and the United States. It wrote: It is enough to hear news of negotiations to witness a flood of radical attacks with various tactics. From threatening the government if it tries to negotiate with the U.S. to say it will produce no results. Therefore, with the smallest opening in Iran's possible negotiations with the West, the beneficiaries of the sanctions use everything in their power to prevent finding a solution to lift the sanctions. These radicals stand against national interests. The efforts of this minority group have always been effective and the consequences of their decisions have caused tensions and economic crises for years. Of course, the direct negotiation between Iran and the United States has always been a controversial issue. These negotiations can have wide-ranging effects on the country's economy, domestic politics, and foreign relations. Therefore, talk of negotiations has come under attack from the very beginning.