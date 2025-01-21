Leader visits “Pioneers of Progress” exhibition

TEHRAN– Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited the “Pioneers of Progress" exhibition, showcasing the latest achievements and capabilities of the private sector, held on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh.

This event, organized under the theme of "Production Leap with Public Participation", highlights private-sector innovations and accomplishments, IRNA reported.

As part of the program, on Wednesday, January 22, private-sector producers and entrepreneurs will meet with the Leader at the same venue. During the gathering, several economic contributors are expected to present their insights and perspectives.

Since the 2010s, annual meetings and events focused on the private sector’s role in Iran's economy have been held with Ayatollah Khamenei's participation.

Last year, the Leader praised the private sector’s advancements and emphasized the importance of informing the public about these achievements.

EF/MA