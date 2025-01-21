Shahram Heravi remains Iran karate coach

TEHRAN – Shahram Heravi will continue as the head coach of Iran’s karate team, a position he has held since 2016.

“We are set to compete in the first stage of the 2025 Karate 1-Premier League in Paris. This competition serves as a qualifier for the World Championships, and I hope we can achieve the best results in France,” Heravi said.

“Our main goal is to secure the best results for karate in Iran at the 2025 Asian Championships in May. With the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games ahead of us and time being short, we need to proceed with careful planning.”