Islamic Jihad envoy talks Gaza ceasefire, future of enclave during Tehran Times visit

TEHRAN - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance movement’s envoy to Tehran, Nasser Abu-Sharif, stated that the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement were consistent with the group’s initial demands since the start of the conflict.

He emphasized that the group’s core condition for the ceasefire was the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of a long list of Palestinian civilians jailed by Israel.

Speaking during a visit to the Tehran Times building, where he met with the CEO, Abu-Sharif stated, "The Resistance never changed its stance. It was Israel that needed to concede." He highlighted that despite Israel's extensive military campaign in Gaza, which included "carpet-bombing, the killing of tens of thousands of civilians, and violations of every international law," Israel had failed to achieve its primary objective of eliminating Hamas and other Resistance factions.

Abu-Sharif further stressed that the future of Gaza must be determined solely by the will of the Palestinian people, rejecting any external interference. "This is an internal issue that the people of Gaza should decide. Different Palestinian groups, including Hamas, have always prioritized the demands of the people and will continue to do that."



