Fajr Intl. Theater Festival kicks off in Tehran 

TEHRAN- The 43rd edition of Fajr International Theater Festival (FITF) kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday, attended by Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Nadereh Rezai, theater professionals, and artists.

Notable participants of the ceremony included prominent figures such as veteran actors and stage directors Akbar Zanjanpour, Davood Fathalibeigi, Alireza Osivand, Hossein Mosafer Astaneh, Farzaneh Neshatkhah, Azita Hajian, Saeed Asadi, Shahram Karami, Behzad Farahani, Parisa Moqaddam, Ayoub Aqakhani, Hadi Marzban, and Leili Aaj, among others, Mehr reported.

During the event, the Soldier of the Homeland emblem in memory of the Martyr General Qassem Soleimani was unveiled. This emblem was awarded by Kheyrollah Taqianipour and Leili Aaj to the family of martyr IRGC General Razi Mousavi.

For his part, the son of martyr Mousavi thanked Taqianipour, remarking that he had worked like an unsung hero in the cultural field and had played a role in the production of numerous resistances works. “Just as many of our homeland’s soldiers have contributed, so too have you artists made significant efforts in the cultural arena,” he stated.

General Razi Mousavi was one of the oldest advisors to the IRGC in Syria and a companion of General Qassem Soleimani. He was martyred in 2023, during an Israeli attack on the Zainabiyah region on the outskirts of Damascus.

Moreover, the top winners in the photography, poster and playwriting sections were presented with certificates and trophies.

The ceremony also honored Mahmoud Pakniat, Fariba Motekhasses, Houshang Hihavand, and Farideh Daryamaj for their lifetime achievements in the field of theater.

Due to the inaugural ceremony coinciding with the birthdays of Akbar Zanjanpour and Behzad Farahani, these two veteran artists blew out the candles on their birthday cakes, marking the celebration of their contributions.

Earlier this month, the organizers of the festival announced that this edition of the festival received submissions from 46 countries around the world.

A total of 231 works from 46 countries including Russia, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and several African countries applied to participate in this year's event, Mojgan Vakili, the director of the international section of the festival said.

However, the international section of the event is being held as a non-competitive segment. “The decision to host the international section non-competitively was made by the festival organizers,” she added.

She shared that 20 works were prioritized for final selection, culminating in six stage performances and one online presentation.

Furthermore, 15 international instructors applied to conduct workshops at the festival, representing countries such as Canada, France, Africa, Tunisia, and India, she mentioned.

After evaluating the quality of the proposed topics, a workshop titled "Exploring Contemporary Theater," featuring an instructor from India, is scheduled to be held over three days during the festival, she added.

This year’s edition has also dedicated a section to the oppressed people of Gaza, featuring performances that will be showcased on stage.

"Six stage works will be presented in the Gaza section," she explained.

The 43rd Fajr International Theater Festival will be running until February 1.

SAB/