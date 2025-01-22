Does Trump’s firing of Brian Hook signal a change in his Iran policy?

TEHRAN – Upon returning to the White House on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the removal of Brian Hook, who served as his special envoy for Iran during his previous term.

"My Presidential Personnel Office is actively identifying and removing over a thousand presidential appointees from the previous administration who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

He added, "Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars... YOU'RE FIRED!"

The U.S. president did not provide a specific reason for Hook's dismissal.

Brian Hook was affiliated with The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, a U.S. government-owned think tank in Washington, D.C.

During Trump's first administration, Hook was the U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from 2018 to 2020.

During those years, Hook played a key role in the "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, a policy designed to diplomatically isolate the country and inflict economic hardship on its population.

Following Trump's victory in November 2024, Hook was reportedly involved in managing the state department's transition team and hiring process.

He even represented Trump in a CNN interview, where he argued that Trump "understands" Iran as "the chief driver of instability in today's Middle East [West Asia]."

The American Conservative magazine later reported that Trump's team was dissatisfied with Hook's remarks about resuming the "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, arguing they were made without a “thorough assessment of policy options”.

Trump's first term: a hawkish stance on Iran

During his first presidency which lasted from 2017 to 2021, Trump was heavily influenced by the Israeli lobby. He adopted an aggressive approach towards Iran, which ultimately led him to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018.

The subsequent "maximum pressure" campaign saw the re-imposition and intensification of economic sanctions that targeted Iran's oil exports and financial institutions. It severely affected the country’s population, taking a huge toll on Iranian families’ pockets.

Additionally, the Trump administration designated the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization and assassinated General Qassem Soleimani, a revered Iranian military leader, during a peace mission in Iraq in early 2020.

Iran responded to the assassination of General Soleimani by launching airstrikes on American bases in Iraq. The attacks, which were the first of the kind Washington had endured since WWII, left scores of American soldiers “brain-dead”, according to U.S. media.

The top General’s assassination also led to a surge of national unity and mourning in Iran, along with increased animosity towards the U.S. and its leadership.

Could Trump 2.0 mean a different approach to Iran?

During Trump's first term, his Iran policy was strongly shaped by hardliners like Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Brian Hook, Nikki Haley, and Kenneth McKenzie.

However, some suggest that his second term might indicate a potential shift, as none of these figures are currently employed, and new appointments have been made. Trump has also ordered the revocation of security clearances for many of these hardliners including John Bolton.

Furthermore, some of Trump’s fresh appointments seem to be notably pragmatic and realistic when it comes to West Asia.

For example, Michael DiMino, the newly appointed deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East [West Asia], has advocated for a reduced U.S. presence in the region.

He has stated that the U.S. does not have any critical interests in West Asia and characterized threats there as "minimal to nonexistent."

In a February 2024 radio interview, DiMino criticized the fearmongering surrounding Iran, saying, "The people that try to tell you that Iran is somehow going to take over the Middle East, I think it’s fearmongering and I think it’s not supported by the facts."

‘Optimism for Trump's Iran policies may be premature’

Despite these developments, experts advise caution in interpreting Trump's recent actions as positive signals toward Iran.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Mehdi Kharratyan, director of the Institute for Revival of Politics, stated that Trump's clash with figures he previously employed was about their loyalty, rather than their thoughts on Iran.

"Trump fired Brian Hook, Mark Milley, and others who were not loyal to him," Kharratyan stated, suggesting these decisions might not directly relate to Iran.

He urged observers to pay attention to Trump's campaign statements and remarks from figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to gauge Trump's stance on Iran.

Rubio is recognized as a hawk towards Iran, and Waltz has previously spoken about military action against the nation.

Reflecting on Trump's rhetoric, Kharratyan noted, "Trump repeatedly said that if he were in power, Iran wouldn't be able to pursue its regional policies. He claimed that Iran was using its money to support the Resistance Axis, and he would curb its oil exports."

Kharratyan highlighted the influence of anti-Iran figures like Steve Witkoff, Morgan Ortagus, and Miriam Adelson in understanding the broader context of U.S. policy towards Iran.

“I believe Trump will renew his maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian decision-makers should be aware and refrain from showing weakness against the new U.S. administration.”