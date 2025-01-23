Israeli forces set fire to homes in besieged Jenin

Israeli troops raiding Jenin in the occupied West Bank have set homes in the area ablaze, the Wafa news agency reports.

The arson attacks include several houses in the Jenin refugee camp and one near al-Asir Mosque.

The attacks come on the third day of Israel’s raid into Jenin and surrounding areas, which has killed 12 people and injured dozens.

Hundreds of residents of Jenin left their homes on Thursday, prompted by messages from drones fitted with loudspeakers, witnesses said, as the Israeli army demolished several houses on the third day of a major military operation in the West Bank, France 24 reported.

Hospitals in West Bank’s Jenin struggle to keep lights on

Israeli forces have shut off electricity in West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp and some surrounding areas, according to Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub.

Speaking to the Wafa news agency, al-Rub said the outage extends to Jenin Hospital and the Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital, jeopardising their emergency operations.

Currently, the hospitals are trying to use fuel reserves and bring in more fuel to keep power on in their emergency, dialysis, and nursery departments, said al-Rub.

NRC expresses concern for Israeli tactics in occupied West Bank

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has expressed “alarm” at the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, since the ceasefire in Gaza came into effect last week.

“We are seeing disturbing patterns of unlawful use of force in the West Bank that is unnecessary, indiscriminate and disproportionate. This echoes the tactics Israeli forces have employed in Gaza,” said Angelita Caredda, NRC’s Middle East and North Africa regional director, in a statement.

“Under international law, Israel must bring its occupation of Palestinian territory to an end as rapidly as possible. Until then, it must fully comply with its obligations as an occupying power, including the protection of civilians.”

Gaza’s total death toll rises to 47,283

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least two people have been killed and 120 bodies recovered from previous attacks in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

It also said Gaza’s hospitals received 306 injured people in that period.

The announcement raised Gaza’s total death toll to 47,283. Israel’s war on Gaza injured a total of 111,472 Palestinians, the ministry added.

West Bank ‘escalation’ linked to Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian lawyer Mohammad Dahleh spoke to Al Jazeera about the Israeli military’s ramped-up assault on the occupied West Bank. He said Netanyahu is pursuing the raids to:

* assuage Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had opposed the Gaza ceasefire deal and threatened to leave Netanyahu’s coalition over it;

* bait Hamas into military retaliation, which Israel could spin as justification to restart the war in Gaza.

“I think it’s quite clear that it has to do with the agreement about the ceasefire,” Dahleh said. “They want to continue the war in Gaza and the way to do that is escalation in the West Bank.”

At least two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli tank fire in the Tal as-Sultan neighbourhood, west of Rafah, in southern Gaza, the enclave’s civil defence told Al Jazeera.