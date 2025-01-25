Financial transactions between Iran and IOC facilitated

TEHRAN - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has deposited $240,000 into the account of Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC) for the first time.

This marks a significant milestone, as it is the first instance of revenue from the National Olympic Committee of Iran entering Iranian banks through the IOC.

As a result, many financial transactions between Iran and the IOC will be facilitated. This development comes at a crucial time when, due to sanctions, the country’s sports federations have struggled to bring funds from international federations into Iran.

Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Iran, has officially confirmed this news.