Tehran center to host reading performance of “Rumors” 

TEHRAN- Iran Boutique Theater in Tehran will be playing host to a reading performance of the American playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon’s play “Rumors” on Monday.

The performance will be directed by Yousef Heidarirad with a cast composed of Ali Hashemi, Fatima Akbarzadeh, Sepideh Plangi and Ehsan Jalali.

“Rumors” is a comedy centered around a disastrous anniversary party for Charley Brock, the Deputy Mayor of New York, and his wife, Myra. The chaos begins when guests arrive to discover that Myra is missing and Charley has accidentally shot himself in the ear while under the influence of Valium. Ken Gorman and his wife, Chris, are the first characters on the scene, and Ken insists that Chris should not inform Charley’s doctor about the incident.

As the couple grapples with the situation, more friends arrive, including Lenny and Claire Ganz, who are affected by their own misfortunes, having just been involved in a car accident.

Rumors begin to swirl among the guests about Charley and Myra's relationship, with Lenny and Claire suspecting infidelity. As Ken tries to contain the situation, more characters enter, including Ernie and Cookie Cusack, and the contentious Glenn and Cassie Cooper.

Amidst the escalating confusion, Ken accidentally discharges the gun while trying to dispose of it, adding to the absurdity of the evening.

After dinner, the truth about Charley's condition and the mounting rumors are finally revealed to all the guests. Tensions rise when a police officer, Officer Welch, arrives to investigate Lenny’s car accident, leading to frantic discussions among the guests about how to handle their increasingly precarious situation.

They decide to maintain the façade that everything is fine, claiming they had music playing too loudly to hear any gunshots. As comedic misunderstandings abound, the characters engage in a series of ridiculous antics to convince Officer Welch they have nothing to hide.

The situation escalates when Welch demands to see Charley, prompting Lenny to concoct an absurd story to cover for their friend, which inexplicably involves Myra being in the basement.

Just as the guests think they have escaped scrutiny, they hear Myra calling from below, heightening the comedy and tension of the scenario. Ultimately, “Rumors” captures the themes of friendship, deception, and the absurdities of life, showcasing Simon's trademark wit and humor as the characters navigate the increasingly convoluted night.

SAB/