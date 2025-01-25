6th Sarein Winter Festival kicks off in northwest Iran

TEHRAN - The 6th Sarein Winter Festival has officially commenced in Iran’s Ardabil province, inviting tourists from across the country to experience its unique winter attractions.

On Friday, Hassan Mohammadi-Adib, the provincial tourism chief, highlighted the region’s exceptional potential in winter tourism. “Ardabil province, particularly Sarein, boasts unparalleled winter tourism capabilities. This festival aims to showcase these capacities,” he said during the festival’s inauguration.

After a hiatus of several years, the festival has returned to put Sarein’s winter charms back on the map. “Sarein offers an array of facilities, including two fully equipped and operational ski resorts, Alvares and Oujor, which rank among the country’s standard ski destinations,” Mohammadi-Adib noted. “These venues are ready to welcome both tourists and athletes.”

Another major draw of the region is its hot mineral springs, which are especially appealing during the winter months. “We warmly invite everyone to take advantage of Ardabil’s dreamy winter landscapes while enjoying the therapeutic waters of Sarein’s renowned springs,” the official added.

The festival seeks to foster social enthusiasm and highlight the region’s winter tourism potential. Organizers anticipate a significant turnout from both locals and tourists.

Moreover, according to organizers, a rich program of cultural and artistic events is set to be the centerpiece of the festival, including performances that showcase local traditions and customs. “National and local artists and groups will participate in cultural and artistic presentations, adding vibrancy to the festival,” Mohammadi-Adib explained. These events are scheduled to take place every Friday until the end of Bahman (February 18).

Ardabil province, situated in northwest Iran with a population of 1.28 million and comprising 12 counties, is considered a significant destination for domestic and international tourists due to its natural, historical, religious, and economic attractions.

Ardabil, the provincial capital, has been selected as the 2023 ECO Tourism Capital by the Economic Cooperation Organization. Situated on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for its abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble. It is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year.

AM