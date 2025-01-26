MP calls for global registration of Shirez Canyon

TEHRAN - Ali Emami-Rad, a member of the Iranian Parliament for Kuhdasht and Rumeshkan, has urged authorities to take immediate steps to pursue the global registration of Shirez Canyon, a stunning natural phenomenon located in Kuhdasht county, Lorestan province.

During a meeting with Atta Hasanpour, the provincial tourism chief, Emami-Rad emphasized the immense potential of Shirez Canyon for achieving UNESCO World Heritage status. “The global registration of this natural attraction would significantly contribute to the economic development of Kuhdasht,” he stated.

A natural wonder in heart of Zagros Mountains

Shirez Canyon, situated 45 kilometers northeast of Kuhdasht, lies within the Zagros Mountain range and is renowned for its unique geotouristic features. The canyon’s springs flow into the Seimare River, a tributary of the Karkhen River, creating a picturesque landscape of eroded sedimentary rocks dating back to the Devonian period (a geologic period that lasted from 419.2 to 358.9 million years ago).

Emami-Rad also highlighted the broader significance of preserving cultural and natural heritage in the region, which boasts an array of historical and natural attractions. “Kuhdasht has the potential to become a premier tourism destination,” he said, urging for enhanced infrastructure and sustainable tourism development.

Efforts underway for preservation and development

Hasanpour supported the call for global registration, underscoring the canyon’s popularity among nature enthusiasts. He pointed to other significant sites in Kuhdasht, such as the prehistoric rock carvings of Mir Malas and Humian, which attest to the region’s ancient heritage.

Moreover, proposals for establishing a tourism camp in the Changari area and addressing land ownership issues near Shirez Canyon were discussed at the meeting.

The MP believes that securing a global status for Shirez Canyon could unlock significant economic opportunities for Kuhdasht. The region’s rich combination of natural beauty and historical significance positions it as a potential hub for domestic and international tourism, he said.

Home to various nomads and tribal communities, Lorestan was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan (Lorestan) Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period. Moreover, Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

AM