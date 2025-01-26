TEHRAN – War and its aftermath define a nation’s identity and collective memory.

The sacrifices made by men and women during a nation’s troubled history, endure long after the conflict ends, etched deeply into the shared consciousness of their people. This collective memory is not just an emotional connection; it forms the foundation of national identity, symbolizing resilience, honor, and unwavering commitment. The way a country preserves and honors the memory of its fallen heroes reflects its most cherished values.

A recent incident in Iran has brought the fragile nature of this collective memory into sharp focus, igniting widespread outrage across the country. Two teenage girls were filmed dancing at the memorial site for the unknown martyrs of the Sacred Defense era—the period of the Iran-Iraq War—in Tehran, a location imbued with immense national and emotional significance.

While many saw this act as deeply disrespectful and as an affront to the values and sacrifices of those who gave their lives in defense of the nation, what added further fuel to the fire was the way BBC Persian reported on the incident.

Rather than referring to the site as "the graves of unknown martyrs," BBC Persian chose to describe it as "the graves of unnamed war casualties."

This wording is not just a matter of semantics; it trivializes a monument that symbolizes the ultimate sacrifice made by countless Iranians during one of the most critical periods in the country’s history.

This choice of language raises serious questions about respect, professionalism, and journalistic ethics. Clearly, this move is intentional.

The BBC Persian’s selective narratives are evident in its coverage of other global conflicts. In its reporting on the war in Ukraine, for example, sacrifices made by soldiers are framed as noble, heroic acts. The martyrs are celebrated as defenders of their homeland, with their stories told with respect and empathy.

However, when it comes to Iran or Palestine, the tone shifts. The sacrifices of martyrs are either ignored or reframed to fit a particular geopolitical narrative. This double standard undermines the credibility of the BBC Persian and raises serious questions about the impartiality of its reporting. An outlet that claims to uphold journalistic integrity should not present such starkly different portrayals based on political bias.

The concept of martyrdom is one that transcends political and cultural divides. Across the globe, martyrs are revered for their selfless sacrifices. In the United States, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery is a revered site, honoring those who died defending the country. In France, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe serves as a solemn reminder of the cost of liberty. In both cases, the media and public alike treat these memorials with the utmost respect.

By contrast, BBC Persian’s approach toward Iran’s martyrs is troubling. The language used to describe Iranian martyrs distorts not just their historical significance, but the emotional resonance of these memorials for millions of Iranians.

This situation demands accountability as this moment serves as a reminder of the need for balanced, respectful reporting on issues tied to national identity and collective memory—issues that require sensitivity, understanding, and care.

Martyrs are more than just figures from history; they are a continuous embodiment of sacrifice, resilience, and pride for the nation. Any disrespect to their memory through words or actions shakes not only the sanctity of a nation but also universal values of dignity and honor shared by humanity.

Now is the time for BBC Persian to recognize this and take corrective action. An apology is not just a matter of words; it’s a commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalism. Failing to do so will only deepen the divide between the organization and the audience it purports to serve.