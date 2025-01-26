Hezbollah hails ‘Glorious Day of God' as the 2000 scene is repeated

Hezbollah described Sunday, January 26, 2025, as a “Glorious Day of God” and a “majestic scene of honor and dignity crafted by the people of resistance.”

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Hezbollah praised the resilience of the Lebanese people, highlighting their deep connection to their land, their unwavering attachment to every grain of its soil, and their steadfast role as guardians of national sovereignty, standing resolutely against all threats and aggression.

“Since 2000, this scene has repeated itself. Through their heroic resistance, our people continue to drive out the enemy, reaffirming once again that there is no place for an occupier in this blessed land, watered by the blood of martyrs,” the statement added.

Hezbollah further highlighted the powerful symbolism of returning residents, carrying images of martyrs and resistance flags as a testament to perseverance, steadfastness, and victory. “This unyielding will and indomitable spirit form the strongest weapon of the resistance,” the statement said. It also recalled the words of the late sacred martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who described this strength as an “unbeatable point of power.”

It reiterated that the resistance remains loyal to the sacrifices of its martyrs and that no force, no matter how mighty, can withstand the blessed popular wave seeking liberation and the ultimate defeat of the occupier.

Hezbollah also underscored the enduring value of the “Army-People-Resistance” equation, describing it as a tangible reality rather than a mere slogan. This unity, it said, shields Lebanon from the treachery of its enemies and is embodied daily through the sacrifices of its people.

The statement called on all Lebanese to stand united with their southern compatriots, reaffirming the values of national solidarity and striving together for true sovereignty defined by liberation and victory. Hezbollah urged the international community, especially the nations sponsoring recent agreements, to hold Israel accountable for its violations and crimes and to ensure its full withdrawal from Lebanese territories.

The statement concluded with a tribute to the martyrs and wounded who, through their sacrifices, paved the way for liberation and triumph. Hezbollah emphasized that these historic moments reaffirm Lebanon’s identity as a nation of honor, dignity, and unwavering resistance.

‘People of southern Lebanon showed no fear of the Zionist army’

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad, addressing the Lebanese in the south, said, “Once again, you show the world true dignity, loyalty, and the essence of liberation and freedom.”

Raad also called for national unity and reaffirmed the role of resistance as the pillar of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Yemen’s Ansarullah spokesman also hailed the return of the Lebanese citizens in the south to their homes and condemned the Israeli attacks that left dozens martyred and wounded in a failed bid to block their return.

Several Lebanese schools, universities also suspend Monday classes allowing students and staff to participate and celebrate the scenes of divine victory.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran also said the people of southern Lebanon showed no fear of the Zionist army and carried their souls to battlefield with selflessness and trust in divine promise.

Marches and celebrations swept Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh) as southern residents return to their villages and towns.