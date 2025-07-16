Exclusive: The story behind Iran’s first Paleolithic World Heritage site

TEHRAN – In a landmark moment for Iran’s cultural heritage, the Prehistoric Sites of the Khorramabad Valley have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking the first time Iran’s Paleolithic heritage has received such recognition.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Dr. Sonia Shidrang, the visionary archaeologist behind this achievement, discussed the scientific journey, international recognition, and lasting cultural significance of these ancient sites.

She elaborated on the scientific foundations, global significance, and broader cultural and academic impacts of this landmark achievement. Her extensive fieldwork and research across key Zagros Paleolithic sites provided the empirical core for the nomination, integrating decades of archaeological data from sites such as Yafteh, Ghamari, Kunji, Gilvaran, Kaldar, and Gar Arjeneh.

Scientific foundations of the nomination

The strength of the nomination dossier, as Shidrang detailed, was deeply rooted in more than half a century of archaeological excavations and research in the candidate cave sites. In addition, her doctoral research at the University of Bordeaux and longstanding collaborations with the National Museum of Iran’s Paleolithic Department formed a critical base for the preparation of the dossier.

“My contact with Paleolithic archaeology of Luristan began with the 2005 and 2008 excavation seasons at Yafteh Cave in Lorestan, conducted in collaboration with the Paleolithic Department of the National Museum of Iran and Liège University. These investigations uncovered substantial cultural remains from the Baradostian culture, the earliest Upper Paleolithic tradition known in the Zagros. The findings, subsequently published in leading international journals and forming integral chapters of my doctoral thesis, included comprehensive typological and technological analyses of lithic assemblages from Yafteh Cave and Pa Sangar Rock Shelter. Additionally, we discovered symbolic artifacts such as ornaments made from marine shells and perforated deer canines. These represent the earliest evidence of symbolic behavior by modern humans within Iran’s present borders.”

Such discoveries not only expanded the understanding of the region's prehistory but also elevated the Khorramabad Valley’s significance within global archaeological discourse.

Demonstrating Outstanding Universal Value

A crucial element in the nomination was the demonstration of the Khorramabad Valley’s compliance with UNESCO’s Criterion (iii), which recognizes sites that bear exceptional testimony to cultural traditions.

“These artifacts represent the primary cultural manifestation of complex human behavior in the Zagros Paleolithic, expressed materially through the Baradostian culture. This extraordinary evidence forms the basis of the Khorramabad Valley’s universal significance.”

Through her research, Shidrang redefined the cultural sequence of the Baradostian (circa 40,000–25,000 BP), with the rare discovery of personal ornaments providing tangible proof of early cognitive sophistication and symbolic communication. This line of evidence was instrumental in substantiating the valley’s Outstanding Universal Value.

Kaldar Cave, Khorramabad Valley – Middle and Upper Paleolithic periods. Credit: Courtesy of Lorestan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department

Global contextualization and comparative significance

Positioning the valley within the broader archaeological context was a strategic imperative:

“By situating the Khorramabad archaeological record within global debates on modern human origins and dispersal, we showcased its scientific indispensability and alignment with UNESCO’s thresholds for Outstanding Universal Value. The valley offers a critical perspective on Homo Sapiens-Neanderthal interactions and the emergence of symbolic behavior in Southwest Asia.”

Shidrang emphasized that Khorramabad’s inscription places it alongside an exclusive cadre of Asian Paleolithic World Heritage sites:

“While Asia is home to many significant Paleolithic locales, only Zhoukoudian, Sangiran, Mount Carmel, Bhimbetka, and Gobustan previously held UNESCO World Heritage status. The inclusion of the Khorramabad Valley integrates Iran into this distinguished group, while contributing a much-needed highland perspective to the study of human evolution.”

Yafteh Cave: A cornerstone of the Upper Paleolithic of Iran

Among the nominated sites, Yafteh Cave, located about 12 kilometers west of Khorramabad, holds particular importance. “Our excavations at Yafteh in 2005 and 2008 revealed an exceptionally rich Upper Paleolithic sequence, with evidence of continuous human activity between 29,000 and 39,000 years ago,” Shidrang noted.

Key finds included finely made Arjeneh points, scrapers, and burins, along with bone tools like awls and needles, suggesting early clothing production — potentially the oldest in Iran. The symbolic dimension of Yafteh was equally striking, with beads and pendants made from deer teeth, marine shells, and hematite. “The shells likely came from the Persian Gulf, indicating long-distance connections and early exchange networks,” she explained.

Faunal remains that were studies by Dr. Marjan Mashkour of Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle at Parin, showed that hunter-gatherers specialized in ibex hunting, while also targeting red deer, gazelle, and boar. Remains of carnivores such as leopards, bears, and foxes suggest skin exploitation, likely for garments or bedding.

“Yafteh likely served as a base camp for these Upper Paleolithic groups,” Shidrang added.

“Altogether, Yafteh and its neighboring shelters were crucial in demonstrating the valley’s long-term human presence, symbolic culture, and adaptation strategies — all central to the UNESCO nomination,” she concluded.

Recent excavations at Ghamari Cave: A project guided by ICOMOS recommendations

Among the significant efforts bolstering the nomination was the targeted excavation at Ghamari Cave in 2025, carried out in direct response to ICOMOS recommendations.

“This project was initiated specifically to address ICOMOS’s request for deeper investigation into the cultural sequence of Ghamari Cave, which had remained less explored compared to other sites in the valley,” Shidrang explained.

Conducted jointly by Shidrang and Fereidoun Biglari of the National Museum of Iran, the excavation spanned late February to early April and yielded findings of considerable scientific importance.

“We uncovered well-preserved Neanderthal occupation layers, complete with lithic assemblages and faunal remains of ibex and red deer, which showed clear signs of butchery and thermal alteration,” she noted. “The presence of charcoal concentrations within these layers provided direct evidence of controlled fire use by Neanderthals.”

Later strata revealed Chalcolithic-period pastoral activity, alongside painted pottery that exhibited stylistic parallels with contemporaneous ceramics from Khuzestan, suggesting potential cultural exchanges between highland and lowland communities.

“The excavation not only addressed ICOMOS’s queries but also added substantial depth to our understanding of prehistoric occupation in the valley. The project attracted significant international media attention, underscoring the global relevance of the findings and reinforcing Ghamari Cave’s position within the UNESCO dossier.”

Multiperiod continuity and cultural transformation

The prehistoric sites of the Khorramabad Valley demonstrate an extraordinary continuity of human presence, spanning from the Middle Paleolithic to historical periods.

“Yafteh Cave reveals the earliest symbolic behaviors by Homo sapiens, while Ghamari Cave contains Neanderthal occupation layers later succeeded by Chalcolithic pastoral evidence. Kunji Cave preserves Middle Paleolithic lithics alongside Chalcolithic and Bronze Age burials. Kunji, in particular, exemplifies the valley’s significance beyond the Paleolithic, as its stratigraphy captures both remains of mobile foraging bands to settled agro-pastoralism. This enables us to study socio-cultural transformations within a compact and dynamic ecological niche.”

Shidrang underscored that this multiperiod sequence makes the valley an exceptional setting for investigating long-term patterns of human settlement, evolution, and adaptation.

“Human occupation in the region did not end with the Paleolithic period. During the Neolithic, Chalcolithic, Bronze Age, and subsequent eras, settlement patterns gradually shifted from caves to the valley floor—particularly around karst springs and the area surrounding the present-day Falak-ol-Aflak Citadel. However, these later prehistoric communities continued to use caves seasonally, both for shelter and for managing their herds. This long-term continuity offers valuable insight into the evolutionary trajectory of humans, as well as the broader environmental and cultural adaptations that unfolded over tens of thousands of years.”

Challenges and collaborative achievements

Shidrang also reflected on the collective efforts that culminated in the successful inscription:

“What was most inspiring was the national unity, determination, and cooperation that facilitated this achievement. The collaboration among various organizations, institutions, and the communities of Khorramabad and Lorestan province was unparalleled.”

She added: “The will, perseverance, and effective management of Dr. Ata Hassanpour, the director-general of Lorestan’s cultural heritage department, were particularly crucial. The registration of Iran's first Paleolithic cave sites on the World Heritage list, among the few such sites in Asia, came with its own challenges.”

“We had to devise ways to prepare these archaeological sites and their findings for global presentation and future visitation.”

Yafteh Cave, Khorramabad Valley – Upper Paleolithic period. Credit: Courtesy of Lorestan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department

She further remarked on the strategic advantage of presenting a cohesive nomination dossier:

“I believe that World Heritage nomination files comprising multiple interconnected sites — unified by period, theme, and content, as in the case of the prehistoric sites of Khorramabad Valley — stand a stronger chance of demonstrating their Outstanding Universal Value. Yet, preparing such comprehensive dossiers requires significant funding, time, and well-coordinated organizational measures.”

UNESCO’s response and international recognition

When asked which aspect of the nomination most captivated UNESCO evaluators, Shidrang responded:

“UNESCO was particularly impressed by the long-standing history of Paleolithic research in the Khorramabad Valley and the remarkable evidence of the Baradostian culture. This clear demonstration of symbolic behavior among modern humans — a phenomenon rarely seen elsewhere in Iran — drew significant attention.

Moreover, the evaluators commended the coherence, thorough preparation, and professional presentation of the dossier. The Khorramabad Valley dossier received the highest scores in most evaluation areas and, unlike some nominations from other countries, it was accepted without any objections or extensive supplementary queries.”

Reconstruction of Upper Paleolithic hunters based on findings from Yafteh Cave. Credit: Courtesy of the National Museum of Iran

Research potential and future directions

Shidrang noted that despite multiple excavation campaigns, large portions of the valley’s caves archaeological deposits remain untouched and remarkably well-preserved.

“This presents an exciting opportunity for future research, particularly through new interdisciplinary approaches such as advanced dating techniques, paleogenetics, and residue analysis. We hope that the World Heritage inscription will stimulate more systematic and collaborative research efforts.”

Global heritage stewardship and Iran’s place in human history

Shidrang framed the inscription within the broader context of global heritage stewardship, saying “This recognition places Iran alongside countries like France, with its Vezere Valley, and Spain, with the Altamira Cave, in safeguarding Paleolithic heritage as part of humanity’s shared legacy. Khorramabad now stands as a global benchmark for researching and conserving early human landscapes. It affirms Iran’s leadership in archaeological scholarship and heritage management.”

She further emphasized: “For the scientific community, this achievement underscores the centrality of the Zagros in understanding early human history and promotes international collaboration. For the broader public, it reaffirms Iran’s essential place in the story of humanity. I sincerely hope that this recognition brings greater visibility and protection to these sites, and that it inspires younger generations — in Iran and beyond — to engage with, study, and appreciate our collective past.”

Shidrang concluded with a reflection on the personal significance of this accomplishment:

“It has been an honor to contribute to this process. This UNESCO inscription is not just a milestone for archaeology but also a tribute to the many Iranian and international scholars who have worked in the Khorramabad Valley since 1950s. I am proud to have been part of a team that brought this extraordinary heritage to global attention, and I eagerly anticipate the future research and preservation initiatives that will build on this foundation.”

Shidrang, an Associate Professor in the Department of Archaeology at Shahid Beheshti University (SBU) and a specialist in Paleolithic Archaeology with a degree from the University of Bordeaux, served as the lead scientific author of the nomination dossier that successfully secured UNESCO status for the Prehistoric Sites of the Khorramabad Valley.

