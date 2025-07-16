Thermal power capacity in Iran surpasses 77,000 MW

TEHRAN – Iran's thermal power generation capacity has exceeded 77,000 megawatts following the addition of new units to the national electricity grid, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Thermal Power Plant Holding Company (TPPH).

To help ensure a stable electricity supply during this summer’s peak consumption period, more than 2,400 megawatts have been added to the country’s thermal generation capacity. Of this, 730 megawatts came from lifting output restrictions at 14 steam power plants, while another 598 megawatts were gained by upgrading gas-fired units.

As part of this summer's peak demand projects, six new gas units were synchronized with the national grid. These units are located in the Sahand, Chadormalu (Ardakan), Golgohar, Rey, Al-Mahdi Aluminum, and Khorramabad power plants. Their integration pushed the total capacity of thermal power plants in Iran beyond 77,000 megawatts.

Currently, 634 thermal power generation units at 147 power plants are responsible for supplying the majority of the country’s electricity demand. Roughly 69 percent of this capacity is owned and operated by the private sector.

Iran's thermal power capacity now consists of 35,663 megawatts from combined-cycle units, 25,539 megawatts from gas turbines, and 15,830 megawatts from steam power plants.

EF/MA