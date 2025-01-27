Weightlifter Yousefi sidelined for six months

TEHRAN - Iranian super heavyweight weightlifter Alireza Yousefi underwent knee surgery in Tehran on Sunday.

The weightlifter had a torn ligament and meniscus in his right knee.

The surgery will keep him six months out.

Yousefi snatched a bronze medal last month at the 2024 IWF World Championships held in Bahrain.

He will miss the 2025 senior Asian Weightlifting Championships, which will be held in Jiangshan, China from May 9 to 15.