Heavy machinery production in Iran rises by 15%

TEHRAN - The production of heavy construction and mining machinery in Iran increased by over 15 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20- December 20,2024) compared to the same period last year.

The Director General of Agricultural Machinery and Equipment at the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade reported that in 2022, around 3,500 heavy construction and mining machines were manufactured. This figure rose to over 4,700 machines in 2023, and approximately 3,700 units have already been produced in the first nine months of the current year.

Abouzar Jamshidvand stated that the ministry has set a target of producing 5,000 units by the end of the current year (late March 2025), which is expected to be achieved with proper planning.

Jamshidvand also noted that exports of heavy machinery began this year, with $3.0 million worth of exports recorded so far, and this figure is steadily increasing.

In this regard, the head of one of Iran’s major heavy machinery manufacturers reported a 100 percent increase in production.

Hepco Head Hossein Ghorbani announced that the company’s production of construction and mining machinery will reach approximately 1,000 units by year’s end, double the total output of the previous year.

Ghorbani highlighted that the factory manufactures 23 types of construction and mining machinery, including rollers, loaders, excavators, graders, bulldozers, and various mining trucks and dump trucks. These products can meet a significant portion of the country's demand for heavy machinery.

Additionally, for the first time, the company exported 23 heavy machines worth $6.0 million to Africa. According to Ghorbani, this milestone paves the way for Iranian-made machinery to enter the "continent of opportunities."

EF/MA