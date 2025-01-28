State of animal genetic resources in Iran

TEHRAN - Various species of indigenous livestock and poultry, comprising a variety of breeds and ecotypes, inhabit distinct geographical regions within Iran. These animal genetic resources hold immense value and are well-adapted to the specific climatic conditions of their respective regions. Ensuring the conservation and sustainable use of these resources is vital for safeguarding food security, both in the present and for future generations.

An increasing number of individuals within our country, including those in academic institutions, research and executive centers, governmental organizations, as well as local, rural, and nomadic communities, are becoming more cognizant of the importance of sustainable management and conservation of animal genetic resources.

Given that indigenous breeds exhibit lower production rates relative to exotic breeds, the preference among most commercial farmers is to utilize exotic breeds rather than indigenous ones. Conversely, when considering the particular needs associated with the rearing of exotic livestock and poultry in rural and remote regions, farmers often opt for indigenous breeds that are better adapted to the local climate, either for their sustenance or for semi-industrial business purposes. The imbalance in the use of exotic breeds and indigenous ones has generated a serious concern in the management of animal genetic resources within Iran.

Within the country, women, youth, and people from local, rural, and nomadic communities play a significant role in managing the animal genetic resources, which are integral to their livelihoods. It is evident that these genetic resources are predominantly conserved and exploited by these people through In situ conservation. Thus, local communities are actively involved in the conservation and use of these vital resources. It is important to note that various governmental research stations have been established with the purpose of conserving some animal genetic resources. Unfortunately, these centers are confronted by insufficient funding, which impedes their capacity to conserve animal genetic resources effectively.

Our country has many challenges in the implementation of the Global Action Plan, especially financial challenges. However several initiatives have been executed in line with the global strategy for conserving Iranian animal genetic resources, resulting in advantageous outcomes. These include the implementation of projects for the registration and monitoring of animal genetic resources, the strategic use of these resources in breeding programs, the establishment of a database for indigenous breeds, and more.

The challenge of low productivity among indigenous breeds significantly deters commercial farmers from engaging in the breeding and maintenance of these animals. Moreover, insufficient funding for the conservation of animal genetic resources has resulted in a sharp decline in the populations of certain breeds within their natural habitats, putting them at risk of extinction, or even sometimes our very valuable breed has become extinct. Additionally, the migration of young people from rural areas to urban environments has further diminished the number of individuals engaged in the conservation of animal genetic resources. Climate change also significantly impacts the reduction of native livestock populations, particularly the series of consecutive droughts experienced in the country, which have led to food shortages for animals.

To facilitate the management of animal genetic resources within the country, some research and executive centers have been established to support conservation initiatives. Notable examples include the Animal Science Research Institute (ASRI), the National Center for Genetic Resources (NCGR), and the National Animal Breeding Center and Promotion of Animal Products.



The author is the head of GeneBank in Animal Science Research Institute of Iran (ASRI)

