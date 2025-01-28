Sadeh: an ancient celebration of fire and light

TEHRAN - Every year on the tenth of Bahman (which this year falls on Jan. 29), Zoroastrians worldwide, along with some Iranians deeply interested in their ancient traditions, gather to celebrate Sadeh, one of the oldest and most captivating traditions from ancient Persia.

Celebrated 50 days before the UNESCO-registered Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, and 40 days past the UNESCO-listed ancient festival of Yalda Night, the festival is widely believed to symbolize warmth, unity, and the triumph of light over darkness.

A celebration rooted in history and myth

The origins of Sadeh remain a mystery, but its significance as a mid-winter ritual is profound. According to Persian mythology, the festival commemorates King Houshang’s discovery of fire. Legend recounts how the mythical king, while attempting to slay a dragon, struck two flintstones together, sparking the first fire. This discovery became a symbol of humanity’s power to illuminate and warm the earth, laying the foundation for agricultural life.

The festival’s name, derived from the Farsi word “Sad” (meaning 100), reflects the 50 days and 50 nights leading up to spring. Although the practice predates Zoroastrianism, it is deeply tied to the faith's reverence for fire as a purifier and sustainer of life.

The festivities

Sadeh begins at sunset on the 10th of Bahman in the Persian calendar. Participants collect firewood in the days leading up to the festival, a communal activity symbolizing preparation and cooperation. As night falls, a large bonfire is lit outdoors, with the flames representing light and warmth driving away the darkness of winter.

Zoroastrian priests, known as Mobads, dressed in white garments, recite verses from the Avesta, the Zoroastrian holy book. Accompanied by singing, dancing, and prayers, participants offer blessings and distribute dry and fresh fruits, a nod to the agricultural roots of the celebration.

The festival also has practical elements. Traditionally, farmers begin preparing their fields for spring planting, sprinkling fertilizer and pruning trees. Villagers work together to clean streams and repair infrastructure, ensuring readiness for the coming season.

A unifying cultural heritage

As mentioned by Visit Iran, Sadeh transcends religious and ethnic boundaries, bringing together Zoroastrians, Muslims, Persian Jews, and other communities in Iran and abroad. This inclusivity underscores the festival's cultural rather than religious essence. Cities like Yazd, Kerman, Isfahan, and Shiraz host vibrant celebrations, while Zoroastrian diaspora communities maintain the tradition worldwide.

In 2023, Sadeh was recognized as a shared cultural heritage of Iran and Tajikistan by UNESCO, highlighting its enduring importance in promoting cultural diversity and peaceful interaction.

An enduring legacy

Despite the passage of millennia, Sadeh remains remarkably alive. The rituals and communal spirit persist, providing a living link to Iran’s ancient past. For participants, the festival is more than a celebration; it is a time to honor the elements, prepare for renewal, and reaffirm hope for light’s ultimate victory over darkness.

In a world where traditions often fade with time, Sadeh shines brightly, a testament to the enduring power of fire and the timeless values of unity and gratitude.

