Iranian films line up for Poland’s Zoom-Zblizenia festival

TEHRAN- Six films by Iranian directors will be competing in the 28th edition of International Film Festival Zoom-Zblizenia, which will take place from March 3 to 9 in Jelenia Góra, Poland.

“Haze Over” directed by Seyyed Ali Ghasemi, “Blur” by Sahra Asadollahi and “Inside the skin”, co-directed by Shafagh Abosaba and Maryam Mahdieh, are among the films.

“Haza Over” follows Musa, who takes his cousin Vahid to a forest path under the pretext of wood smuggling. However, their car accident with a doe forces them to confront their past wounds.

The story of "Blur" revolves around Marzieh, who presents a borrowed child to her husband in the moments before his death to ease his troubled mind. She uses this child as a stand-in for their lost child, hoping to alleviate the guilt he harbors over their tragedy.

“Inside the Skin” follows a teenage football player named Ali as he prepares for an important match while struggling to keep a secret hidden. However, when Hamed discovers the truth, Ali's future becomes uncertain and filled with doubt.

The festival will also screen “The Mold” by Mohammadreza Nourmandipour, “Oscar” by Ali Asghari and “Alone Together” by Omid Mirzaei.

"The Mold" follows Reza, who faces challenges with his only son after the death of his wife, as he tries to raise his child in his own way.

The primary theme and focus of "Oscar" is the family and the role of the father. The film showcases the significance of family in Iranian culture as the safest, most appealing, beautiful, warmest, and most nurturing refuge in the world.

“Alone Together” follows the journey of a young boy traveling alone on a bus. One winter night, he draws the attention of the police, the driver, and fellow passengers at a roadside checkpoint.

The International Film Festival Zoom-Zblizenia is one of the largest and most important independent cinema festivals in Poland. It is organized as part of the project, Polish-Czech Close-Ups, which is co-financed by the European Union within the European Regional Development Fund and the state budget through the Euroregion Nysa.

Its aim is to present the author’s cinema, ambitious, high artistic value, moving independent and original subject matter, as well as the promotion of independent film art.

Because the main aim of the festival is the presentation of the filmmakers’ accomplishments, coupled with any new trends and ideas in the independent movie-making scene, the character of the festival makes room for a variety of forms. There are no restrictions on themes and topics.

Photo: A scene from “Alone Together” by Omid Mirzaei

