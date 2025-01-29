Sudan needs Iran's knowledge, expertise for establishing upstream oil industries

TEHRAN- A representative from Sudan's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, who was a member of the delegation sent to Iran, said: "We need Iranian knowledge and expertise to establish upstream oil industries."

Al-Imam Allah Jabo, referring to Iran's valuable knowledge in developing upstream industries and producing oil and petrochemical products, stated: "Sudan has a downstream oil industry, and to establish upstream industries, Iran's knowledge can help our country."

He continued: "Upstream oil industries are among the most expensive industries that can transform a country's economy, and Iran has the knowledge for it."

The representative from Sudan's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, expressing Sudan's interest in developing relations and interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various energy and oil sectors, added: "Despite sanctions, Iran has always been an attractive country for private sector investment."

He expressed amazement at Iran's progress in the oil industries, even under sanctions, stating: "Sanctions have always been an obstacle to the growth and progress of countries; we are very pleased with Iran's progress under these conditions."

He further emphasized the necessity of strengthening and increasing economic interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran and announced that Sudan's foreign minister would visit Iran within the next month to enhance bilateral cooperation.

MA