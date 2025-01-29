Book on Persian Gulf’s intangible heritage goes out of print

TEHRAN - A recently published book, The Intangible Cultural Heritage of Northwest Persian Gulf, explores the rich traditions, rituals, and customs of this historically significant region.

The book includes a foreword by Mohammad-Jafar Qanavati, a member of the Supreme Scientific Council of the Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia. It features 27 elements of the intangible heritage of the northwest Persian Gulf, covering a wide range of topics such as traditional sweets, foods, breads, traditional fishing knowledge, handicrafts, games, and religious and cultural rituals.

Co-written by Gholamabbas Oveisi and Sara Ebadi, it has been printed by Now-Nevesht Publishing and is now available for those interested in Iranian cultural heritage.

Oveisi described the extensive research process behind the book, stating that it took approximately three years to compile, edit, and document the intangible cultural heritage files.

Throughout this journey, many photographers and heritage enthusiasts contributed to the project. After completing and registering the cultural files, Oveisi and Ebadi utilized the collected texts and photographs to compile the book.

According to Oveisi, in today’s industrial world, preserving, introducing, and promoting ancient customs and traditions is crucial. He emphasized that this book serves as a bridge to fill the gap in cultural awareness and appreciation, helping to keep these traditions alive for future generations.

