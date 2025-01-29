Humanitarian rhetoric or a new Nakba? 

TEHRAN - In a statement that has sparked global outrage, U.S. President Donald Trump recently suggested relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, reigniting debates over the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the fate of the Palestinian nation.

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from regional leaders and human rights bodies.

“I would like Egypt to take people,” Trump said. “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say: ‘You know, it’s over.'”

Trump then complimented Jordan for “having successfully accepted Palestinian refugees” and that he told the king of Jordan, “I would love for you to take on more, ‘cause I am looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess. It’s a real mess.”

Israel’s more than 15-month war on Gaza has displaced almost all of its 2.3 million residents, some of them multiple times. Trump said Gaza’s inhabitants could be moved “temporarily or could be long term”.

“It is literally a demolition site right now, almost everything is demolished and people are dying there, so, I would rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change,” he said.

The timing of Trump’s remarks is critical. Since October 2023, Gaza has been engulfed in a devastating war. Israel’s military campaign has displaced 1.7 million Palestinians—nearly 75% of Gaza’s population—and killed over 47,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry (January 2025). The humanitarian crisis is staggering: 80% of Gazans rely on aid, and the UN warns of famine-like conditions in the besieged enclave.

Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans to neighboring countries appears to be yet another attempt to forcibly displace a large population of Palestinians, reminiscent of the events of 1948 during what is known as Nakba Day.

Here are some points that are worth mentioning in this context:

1. Trump’s suggestion aligns with the goals of far-right factions in Israel’s government, which have long sought to diminish Palestinian territorial rights. Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed Trump’s idea to relocate Gaza’s residents to Egypt and Jordan.

He said in a statement: “The idea of helping them find other places to start a better life is a great idea.”

By advocating for the dispersal of Gaza’s population, Trump echoes calls from Israeli hardliners who view this as a way to consolidate control over the region.

2. Trump’s pervious term in office was marked by policies that marginalized the aspirations of the Palestinian nation, exemplified by the so-called Abraham Accords, which was a failed attempt to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states while disregarding Palestinian rights to self-determination. His recent relocation proposal once again underscores this approach, prioritizing geopolitical realignment and the interests of other regional actors – the Israeli regime on top of all – over the pursuit of justice, sovereignty, and a lasting peace for the Palestinian nation.

3. Trump’s rhetoric as president strongly aligned with his evangelical and pro-Israel base, reinforcing their belief that unwavering support for Israel is a moral and strategic necessity. His administration’s policies, including the relocation of the U.S. embassy to al-Quds, recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and now the proposal to forcefully relocate Palestinians to the neighboring countries, reflect this commitment. These moves were not only welcomed by his evangelical supporters but also by influential pro-Israel lobbying groups in the U.S., such as AIPAC and other donors who advocate for policies favorable to Israel. By making controversial statements and taking pro-Israel actions, Trump tries to maintain media attention and secure political and financial backing from these key constituencies, to solidify his position among right-wing voters.

Regional rejection and legal concerns

Egypt and Jordan have unequivocally rejected Trump’s proposal. Just a few hours after Trump’s proposal, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Amman’s position is that the two-state solution is the way to achieve peace.

He stressed that Jordan’s “rejection of displacement is fixed and unchangeable.”

Also, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemned Trump’s suggestion, calling it an encouragement of “war crimes”.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had warned before that relocating Gazans to Sinai could destabilize the region. Jordan, which already hosts 2.3 million Palestinian refugees, fears further strain on its economy and social structure.

Trump’s proposal clearly violates international law. The Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the forced displacement of civilians during wartime, and the UN has condemned such plans as potential acts of “ethnic cleansing”.

While Trump’s proposal may appeal to his political base and align with certain Israeli interests, it ignores the humanitarian, legal, and geopolitical realities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israeli military actions over the past 15 months have resulted in the deaths of over 47,000 Palestinians, including a significant number of children, women, and unarmed men. International observers and United Nations envoys report that these operations have devastated Gaza’s critical infrastructure, estimating that it will take decades to restore the region to its pre-conflict state.

Trump clears the way for massive bombs to Israel

In a recent development, Trump has lifted the previous administration’s hold on the supply of 2,000-pound (907 kg) bombs to Israel, a restriction that was imposed during Joe Biden’s tenure. This action appears to contradict Trump’s claims of humanitarian intentions regarding the relocation of Palestinians to neighboring countries. Critics argue that the decision to provide such heavy munitions undermines any so-called humanitarian motives behind the proposed displacement of Palestinians.

It is important to recognize that the current situation in Palestine differs significantly from decades ago. The Palestinian people today are resolute in their determination not to experience a repeat of the Nakba, the mass displacement that occurred in 1948.



