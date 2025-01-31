Persepolis complete signing of Serdar Dursun

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Persepolis completed the signing of former Fenerbahce forward Serdar Dursun on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old forward has signed an 18-month deal with Persepolis.

Dursun has previously played for Turkish teams Eskisehirspor, Sanlıurfaspor, Denizlispor, Fatih Karagumruk, Fenerbahce, and Alanyaspor, as well as German teams Greuther Fürth and Darmstadt 98. He has made 10 appearances for the Turkish national team, scoring seven goals.

Defending champions Persepolis currently sit fourth in the table in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), and the team are striving to secure a place in the next stage of the current AFC Champions League Elite.

Persepolis are scheduled to play Al Hilal on Feb. 4 at the Kingdom Arena, where Dursun is likely to make his debut in this crucial match.