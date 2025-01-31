Iran, Iraq discuss expansion of co-op in ICT sector

TEHRAN –The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, and the Iraqi ambassador to Iran, Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah, have explored avenues for boosting cooperation in the ICT sector, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and e-government.

During a meeting held on Thursday in Tehran, Abdullah referred to the large number of Iranian and Iraqi pilgrims, stressing that these extensive interactions require enhanced cooperation. He subsequently voiced Iraq’s interest in the promotion of relations with Iran in fields such as AI, cyber security, and communication infrastructure, IRIB reported.

Highlighting the strengthened collaborations between the two countries, the official said, “Trade between Iraq and Iran should reach 20 billion dollars yearly, part of which should be allocated to information and communication technology.”

For his turn, Hashemi highlighted former cooperation in cyber security and e-government, saying that “transferring expertise to Iraq is one of the main axes of cooperation between the two nations. Iran is also planning to utilize artificial intelligence capacities, and would welcome cooperation in this area, as well.”

The official went on to propose joint investment in international transit, maritime fibers, and the development of a big data center in Iran as other possible axes of collaboration.

Hashemi also said the provision of a high-speed communication network for the Arbaeen pilgrimage should be put on the agenda.

Tehran, Baghdad sign MOU

In November 2023, Iran and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding to expand bilateral cooperation.

During the one-day trip to Baghdad, Issa Zarepour, the former Iranian ICT minister, inked the MOU with Hiyam Al-Yasiri, his Iraqi counterpart, IRIB reported.

The officials agreed on constructing infrastructures related to the communication sector and exchanging experiences in the field of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Also, they agreed to expand international cooperation in the field of communication and information technology.

The two countries committed to cooperating in the field of education, innovation, joint research, and holding joint technical exhibitions, seminars, and academic meetings.

Moreover, it was decided to issue a joint stamp and hold an exhibition of Iranian and Iraqi stamps, published in the last hundred years.

Holding advanced courses on automating networks and network security between the two ministries and exchanging experiences are among other agreements made.

Status of ICT in Iran

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is the highest authority in the field of ICT in the country. All activities related to the information and communication technology industry are directly related to the ministry.

The government pays special attention to plans and policies in this sector in order to maximize the use of ICT to facilitate people’s lives.

The successful designing, building, and launching of a satellite show the growth of the national technology and scientific power of a country.

Space technology has been considered a tool to expand prosperity, peace, scientific-cultural development, and economic progress in human societies.

Different nations of the world exploit this technology in some way based on their capacity, capabilities, and efforts.

Currently, 13 universities and a research institute affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology are offering aerospace majors, thus Iran has a high capability in training specialists and experts in the aerospace sector and is a leading country in the region.

MT/MG