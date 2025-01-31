Iran's VP attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty

TEHRAN- Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital Almaty, on the head of a high-ranking delegation, on Thursday to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and visit the Almaty Digital Summit 2025.

This visit came in response to an official invitation from Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov.

The first vice president was welcomed by the deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan and senior officials of the country upon her arrival at Almaty International Airport.

Iran, Kazakhstan emphasize strengthening of joint committees

Mohammad Reza Aref met and held talks with Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov on Thursday, during his visit to Kazakhstan.

The first vice President emphasized the need to enhance economic and trade exchanges between Iran and Kazakhstan during his meeting with the prime minister of Kazakhstan.

In this meeting, Aref emphasized the need to enhance economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and to activate joint committees, referring to the cultural and civilizational commonalities of the two countries.

The first vice president of Iran also invited the prime minister of Kazakhstan to attend the Caspian Summit, which will be held in Tehran in mid-February, referring to the areas of development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture and tourism.

Aref also mentioned Iran’s progress in the field of information technology and said that his country is ready to transfer its experiences in emerging technologies to neighboring countries.

The prime minister of Kazakhstan, in this meeting, emphasized the strengthening of the joint committees of the two countries.

‘Iran welcomes deepening of comprehensive relations with Belarus’

Iran’s first vice president emphasized the need to strengthen and activate the joint cooperation committees between Iran and Belarus during a meeting with the prime minister of Belarus, stating that Iran welcomes the deepening of comprehensive relations with Belarus.

Mohammad Reza Aref met with Roman Golovchenko, the prime minister of Belarus, on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of utilizing opportunities from significant regional and international summits and agreements, such as the Eurasian Union, to enhance trade and economic cooperation, especially in the private sector of the region’s countries.

He stated that Iran seeks to strengthen comprehensive relations with countries that share political, cultural, and historical commonalities.

The first vice president also stressed the necessity of strengthening and activating the joint cooperation committee between the two countries to follow up and implement mutual agreements.

He added that the role of the private sector is very important for the sustainability of trade relations between the two countries, and both sides should create opportunities for the private sector to be active.

Aref noted that Iran, relying on educated youth, has gained good experience in the field of knowledge-based companies and modern technologies and is ready to develop, exchange, and transfer valuable experiences of Iranian knowledge-based companies to Belarus.

The prime minister of Belarus, also emphasized the need to use the opportunity of the Eurasian Union to improve relations among member countries.

He stated that the joint cooperation committee between Iran and Belarus has been successfully held, and the volume of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries should be elevated to match the high level of political relations.

He also congratulated Iran on becoming an observer member of the EAEU, stating that Iran’s presence in the Eurasian Union significantly contributes to the economic and political richness of the union.

‘Iran firmly believes in developing relations with Kyrgyzstan’

On Friday, the second day of his visit to Kazakhstan, Mohammad Reza Aref met and held talks with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The first vice president, referring to the cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Kyrgyzstan and their shared civilizational domain, said: "Tehran-Bishkek relations have been growing in recent decades, and the government of Iran firmly believes in developing relations with Kyrgyzstan."

In the meeting, Aref emphasized the extensive relations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan in economic, trade, and transportation fields, stating: "We must have serious cooperation in scientific and technological fields. Given the importance of developing relations with Kyrgyzstan, in addition to following up on agreements and memorandums of understanding, the activation of the joint cooperation committee between the two countries is expected."

He considered the presence of Iran and Kyrgyzstan in important regional organizations and agreements, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as a suitable opportunity for the development and deepening of relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the need to enhance economic exchanges between the two countries.

The official, referring to the cultural commonalities between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, stressed that these commonalities could lead to increased consultations between the two countries on regional issues.

Aref stated that some Western countries want to eliminate their competitors using human rights tools and emphasized the need to strengthen the common positions of the two countries in international forums.

The first vice president also invited the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to attend the Caspian Summit, as a special guest, which will be held in Tehran on February 18.

‘EAEU members interested in expanding relations with Iran’

The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, in this meeting emphasized that Kyrgyzstan places great importance on strengthening friendly relations with Iran and is ready for constructive dialogue at any level with Iranian counterparts.

Kasymaliev emphasized that the two countries have excellent potential for strengthening trade and economic cooperation, stating: "We hope that Iranian investment in Kyrgyzstan will increase, and in this regard, the joint cooperation committee between the two countries should be strengthened."

He stressed that Iran’s relations within the framework of the EAEU have been growing, and all member countries of this union are interested in expanding comprehensive relations with Iran.

Kyrgyzstan also positively evaluates Iran’s observer membership and believes that Iran’s membership will strengthen regional trade and Iran’s relations with member countries, he noted.

Aref also visited the Digital Almaty 2025 forum on Friday.

Photo: Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref (L)and Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov meet in Almaty on Thursday.