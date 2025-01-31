Ways to facilitate Mashhad pilgrimage discussed for Pakistani travelers

TEHRAN - A recent business-to-business (B2B) meeting between a tourism delegation from Iran and officials from Pakistan’s Department of Culture and Tourism, Government of Sindh, focused on facilitating travel for Pakistani pilgrims to Mashhad.

The discussions aimed at strengthening tourism ties and making travel to the revered shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.) more accessible and affordable, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

During the discussions, representatives from Sindh’s tourism department, along with Iranian hoteliers and travel agencies, explored ways to simplify travel procedures and reduce accommodation costs for Pakistani visitors. Given the significant number of Pakistani pilgrims who travel to Mashhad via land routes each year, both sides emphasized the need for improved facilities and streamlined processes.

According to Seyyed Javad Mousavi, the tourism chief of Khorasan Razavi province, the meeting was a strategic effort to enhance travel opportunities for Pakistani pilgrims. The official noted that the session was part of broader cooperation efforts following the visit of the Governor of Khorasan Razavi to Pakistan, which sought to boost economic, cultural, and tourism interactions between the two regions.

Mousavi added that strengthening international tourism, particularly religious tourism, is a key strategy for the province.

The Iranian delegation’s visit to Pakistan and their meetings with officials in Karachi were part of a broader initiative to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation in tourism and cultural exchange, the report said.

The Governor of Khorasan Razavi led a delegation of government officials and private-sector representatives to Karachi on Wednesday, aiming to deepen ties between the two regions.

Every single day, Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province, plays host to thousands of travelers and pilgrims who come from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries, and even across the globe to visit the imposing, massive holy shrine complex of the Imam.

For generations, Shia Muslims have revered Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, as a symbol of spiritual guidance and blessings. His shrine in Mashhad serves as a beacon of hope and solace for pilgrims seeking divine intervention and spiritual renewal.

In August 2020, the spiritual tradition of pilgrimage to the holy shrine was registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

