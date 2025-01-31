France cancels Iran’s first post-suspension flight to Europe

TEHRAN – On Thursday, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization issued a statement over an unexpected decision by French civil aviation authorities to cancel a long-planned Tehran-Paris flight, which was set to resume operations after months of suspension due to European sanctions.

The flight, assumed to be operated by Iran Airtour, was scheduled to depart on January 31 (12 Bahman) but was abruptly halted just 48 hours before departure.

As mentioned by the CAO, extensive negotiations had taken place with French authorities to restore flights between Tehran and Paris after the European Union imposed restrictions on Iranian airlines. A formal flight permit was issued by the French Civil Aviation Authority on December 17, 2024, allowing Iran Airtour to operate regular Monday and Friday flights on this route from January 31 until the end of March 2025. Ticket sales had commenced a month before the planned launch.

However, on January 28, the French authorities unexpectedly informed Iran Airtour that the flight would not be allowed to operate, citing no clear reason for the decision.

Iran’s CAO emphasized that the prior issuance of a flight permit indicated full compliance with safety and regulatory standards. The agency is now actively engaging with French aviation authorities and diplomatic channels, including Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to resolve the issue.

Iran Airtour, a private airline, had planned to use an Airbus A300 aircraft for the Tehran-Paris service, which was intended to provide a crucial link for Iranian citizens and travelers. The airline had also been preparing to launch additional European routes, including flights to Germany, Spain, and Italy, by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

