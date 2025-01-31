Israel’s ‘complete failure’: Divide-and-conquer strategy falls flat 

TEHRAN- The recent exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners has once again highlighted Israel’s military failures in the war on Gaza which lasted for more than 15 months.

Hamas released eight Israeli and foreign captives in Gaza on Thursday as dozens of fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance movements organized the exchange.

The strong presence of resistance fighters once again demonstrated that the Israeli army’s efforts to “destroy” Hamas have fallen flat.



As the captives were being handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Palestinian people also held gatherings to renew support for the regional resistance.

In Khan Younis, a large assembly of Palestinians convened to witness the release of two Israeli captives.



“The resistance fighters are still here, alive, and capable of striking back. This whole exchange is a reminder that the occupation has failed to break us,” 32-year-old Abu Yusuf, who was standing in the crowd, told Al Jazeera.