Nationwide festivities begin to celebrate Ten-Day Dawn marking victory of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN – Iranians across the country have officially launched the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations, commemorating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that led to the fall of the US-backed Pahlavi monarchy and the establishment of the Islamic Republic.

The celebrations began on Friday, coinciding with the 12th day of Bahman, the 11th month of the Iranian solar calendar. This date marks a pivotal moment in Iranian history—the homecoming of the late Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, after years of exile. Imam Khomeini’s return to Iran in 1979 signaled the beginning of the revolution that toppled the Pahlavi regime.

Across the country, the streets of Tehran and other cities were filled with motorcycle parades, a symbol of the people’s enthusiasm and patriotism in celebrating this significant anniversary. One of the central ceremonies took place at Behesht-e Zahra, Tehran’s largest cemetery, where Imam Khomeini’s burial site was decorated with flowers. Thousands of Iranians, including several high-ranking officials, gathered at the site to pay their respects to the founder of the Islamic Republic.

During the ceremony, Hamidreza Hajibabaei, the Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, delivered a powerful address. He emphasized the lasting impact of the revolution, stating, “After 46 years, we have established resistance on the world stage and pushed for a multipolar world.” He reflected on the resilience of the Iranian people in the face of external pressures, particularly from the United States.

“The Iranian people have been in a constant defensive position in the war that America has waged against us for over four decades,” Hajibabaei continued. “Despite all efforts, the Iranian nation has always emerged victorious.” He went on to highlight the series of confrontations initiated by the United States—ranging from the eight-year war imposed on Iran during the 1980s to the shooting down of an Iranian passenger plane, the assassination of General Soleimani, and the ongoing economic sanctions. These actions, he argued, have reinforced the Iranian public’s perception of the US as an adversary.

On the eve of the celebrations, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum to pay his respects.

The Ten-Day Dawn celebrations, which run from February 1 to 11, are an annual event marking the revolution's anniversary. The period is a time for the Iranian people to reflect on their country’s journey since the revolution, including the end of over 2,500 years of monarchical rule and the birth of a republic grounded in Islamic values and democracy.

Led by Imam Khomeini, the revolution was driven by widespread anti-imperialist sentiments. The Iranian people, under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, sought to dismantle the monarchy, which they saw as a puppet regime propped up by Western powers, particularly the United States. The success of the revolution in 1979 marked a new chapter in Iran’s history, with the nation rejecting foreign influence and striving to establish a new political system rooted in Islamic principles.