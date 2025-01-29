From exile to victory

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution, returned to his country on Thursday, February 1, 1979, after 14 years in exile. His arrival was a pivotal moment in the revolution, marking the beginning of the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

Imam Khomeini was invited back to Iran by a multitude of anti-Shah revolutionaries who had been courageously protesting in cities and towns across the country despite months of brutal repression and violent crackdowns by the Shah’s regime.

The return of the immensely popular revolutionary leader came just two weeks after the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, fled the country on January 16, 1979.

Imam Khomeini’s arrival ultimately led to the collapse of Shapour Bakhtiar’s provisional government and the final overthrow of the Pahlavi regime 10 days later, on February 11, 1979—the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Bakhtiar government’s attempt to block Imam Khomeini’s return

Before fleeing, the Shah had handed over power to Shapour Bakhtiar, his last prime minister. However, Bakhtiar’s authority was weak, and his government struggled to maintain control.

Imam Khomeini was initially scheduled to return to Iran on January 26, but Bakhtiar’s interim government announced the closure of all airports in an attempt to prevent his arrival.

Shortly after the Shah’s departure, Imam Khomeini, who was in exile in Paris, declared that he would return as soon as the airports reopened to continue the struggle against the Pahlavi regime alongside the Iranian people. Meanwhile, revolutionaries and the public, eager to welcome their leader, formed a special “welcoming committee” to organize his safe return.

The Bakhtiar government’s decision to shut down the airports triggered widespread protests and strikes. Seminary students and clerics staged sit-ins at religious schools across the country, while massive demonstrations erupted in major cities. In Tehran alone, 28 people were killed in clashes. Protesters chanted slogans such as, “Bakhtiar, a servant of the Shah with no authority.”

Officials of the Pahlavi regime were well aware that once Imam Khomeini returned, their chances of survival would be slim, and the regime’s collapse would be imminent.

On January 29, the airports were reopened. Finally, at 9:30 a.m. on February 1, 1979, Imam Khomeini triumphantly returned to Iran, marking the beginning of the Ten-Day Fajr—the final countdown to the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Upon arrival, he addressed reporters at Mehrabad International Airport, saying: "I thank you all for your love. The Iranian people's affection is a great responsibility on my shoulders, and I cannot repay it. Unity is the key to victory."

A historic welcome: millions gather for Imam Khomeini’s homecoming

Imam Khomeini’s arrival sparked one of the largest public gatherings in Iranian history. Conservative estimates place the number of people flooding the streets of Tehran at over three million.

From the airport, he proceeded to Behesht-e Zahra cemetery, where many revolutionaries who had died in the struggle were buried. Along the way, millions lined the streets, chanting his name, waving banners, and celebrating his long-awaited return. At the cemetery, hundreds of thousands gathered to hear him speak.

Addressing the massive crowd, he acknowledged the sacrifices of the people: "We have suffered many tragedies. Women lost their husbands; men lost their children. When I see those who have given their lives for this movement, I feel sorrow and a great responsibility. I cannot thank a nation that has sacrificed so much for the sake of God."

In a direct challenge to Bakhtiar’s provisional government, Imam Khomeini declared his opposition, famously vowing: "I shall punch their teeth in."

He also reaffirmed his vision for an Islamic government, based on the will of the people and determined by popular vote.

Imam Khomeini’s return intensified the revolutionary momentum. On February 8, 1979, a pivotal moment unfolded when a group of **Iranian Air Force commanders, pilots, and personnel (Homafaran) visited Imam Khomeini’s residence to pledge allegiance to the revolution. Their defection marked the collapse of military loyalty to the Shah, signaling the regime’s imminent downfall.

Meanwhile, the army refused to enforce martial law, declaring neutrality.

On February 4, 1979, Imam Khomeini appointed Mehdi Bazargan as the prime minister of the provisional government, further solidifying the revolution’s political transition.

With the state rapidly unraveling, the Pahlavi regime collapsed completely on February 11, 1979, marking the final victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Each year, Iranians commemorate Imam Khomeini’s return and the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations, both inside Iran and around the world. Various ceremonies, cultural events, and recitations of Imam Khomeini’s teachings serve as a reminder of the revolution’s significance.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of Fajr as a “national treasure.”