Pezeshkian, cabinet members reaffirm dedication to Imam Khomeini’s vision

TEHRAN – On the eve of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and members of his cabinet visited the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini and the graves of Revolution martyrs on Saturday morning.

The officials paid tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic and reaffirmed their dedication to his vision and the ideals of the Revolution.

During the ceremony, President Pezeshkian emphasized the central role of justice, unity, and cohesion in Islam, stating that overcoming divisions and discord remains key to the nation’s success.

Speaking at the event, Pezeshkian reflected on Imam Khomeini’s will, urging Iranians to remember and act upon his teachings. He warned that Iran’s adversaries are actively working to create division, stressing that the continuation of the Revolution depends on fostering hope and resisting despair.

Pezeshkian criticized unfounded and uninformed criticism of the government, arguing that many fail to understand the complex challenges Iran faces.

He also condemned efforts to reduce the holy Quran’s role to mere ritual, stating that the holy book is meant to liberate humanity from oppression and tyranny. He reiterated that the holy Quran promotes unity among Muslims and all of humanity, positioning it as a guide for freedom from the rule of oppressors.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Imam Khomeini prioritized serving the people, particularly the underprivileged. He warned that enemies seek to divide the nation from its leadership, urging self-reliance and confidence in Iran’s capabilities.

He called for greater focus on education and national development, arguing that Iran is not inferior to Western nations. He also urged officials to remain true to Imam Khomeini’s guidance, particularly his insistence that the government must always serve the people.

Pezeshkian criticized those who constantly complain without offering solutions, recalling that Imam Khomeini urged support for the government rather than mere criticism. At the same time, he acknowledged that problems cannot be solved overnight and require patience and collective effort.

The president stressed that unity, cohesion, and solidarity were the most important lessons from Imam Khomeini’s will. He lamented that many people treat religious texts as literature rather than as a guide for life.

Pezeshkian concluded by reminding the nation that it is the people who have brought Iran to where it stands today. He expressed confidence that through collective effort, national unity, and strong leadership, Iran will overcome its challenges.