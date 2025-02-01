Ex-Iran and Esteghlal forward Hajmohammad dies

TEHRAN – Former Esteghlal and Iran national football team striker Mehdi Hajmohammad passed away on Saturday. He succumbed to cancer at the age of 74.

Hajmohammad holds the record as Esteghlal's youngest player in the club's history, having debuted at the age of 14.

He was a key member of Taj, now known as Esteghlal, when they defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv 2-1 in the final match of the 1970 Asian Champion Club Tournament.

Hajmohammad represented Iran in two international matches but was forced to retire from his playing career at the age of 23 due to a foot injury.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Hajmohammad’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.