Renewable power plants capacity to rise 3,500 MW by next year

TEHRAN- The deputy energy minister said: "The Ministry of Energy is seeking to increase the capacity of the renewable power plants by 3500 MW by the peak energy period next year, and the financial resources for this plan have been secured through the efforts of the minister of energy."

Mohsen Tarztalab added that with the president's directive and the efforts and follow-up of the minister of energy, the financial resources for this capacity have been secured.

Over the past few years, the Iranian government has taken serious measures to accelerate the growth and development of renewable energies in the country.

Diversification of financing models for renewable projects, increasing the ceiling of guaranteed electricity purchase, providing the possibility of buying and selling renewable electricity in the green board of the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and providing the possibility of exporting renewable electricity have been the most important measures taken for this purpose.

Iranian Energy Ministry has also put it on the agenda to add 10,000 MW to the capacity of the country’s renewable power plants by the end of 2025.

In January 2022, the Energy Ministry and some of the country’s private contractors signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the construction of new renewable power plants across the country.

Iranian renewable power plants generated 264 million kilowatt-hours (Kwh) of electricity in the fifth Iranian calendar month of Mordad (July 22-August 22), registering a 23-percent growth compared to the same month in the previous year.

MA