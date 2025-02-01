Fire and fury: Israeli forces face growing resistance in Syria

TEHRAN - An unprecedented attack on Israeli forces in southern Syria since their December land incursion into the Arab country is reminiscent of a warning issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding the consequences of the regime’s ongoing occupation.

According to the Israeli army, its troops operating in a buffer zone in southern Syria came under fire on Friday evening. It was the first such incident since the regime carried out the land offensive.

On Saturday morning, a group called the “Syrian Resistance” claimed responsibility for the attack, that’s according to a Lebanese media outlet.

In a statement, the group said it “has begun its operations against the Israeli enemy”. It added, “The Syrian Resistance will not allow Israel to occupy our land.”

As soon as rebel groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) toppled the government of President Bashar Assad on December 8, the Israeli army carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria destroying much of the country’s military capabilities. The regime claimed it wanted to prevent military equipment from falling into hostile hands.

Israel also sent its ground forces into a UN-patrolled buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and beyond after Assad’s fall.

Israel has extended its occupation to further regions of the Syrian territory, encompassing various towns, villages, and the strategically significant Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Shaykh). Israel claims the occupation of additional parts of the Syrian territory is aimed at ensuring the security of the regime’s borders.

Israeli war minister Israel Katz said during a visit to the Syrian side of Mount Hermon in late January that his troops will remain there indefinitely, according to Israeli media.

“The IDF will remain at the summit of the Hermon and the security zone indefinitely to ensure the security of the communities of the Golan Heights and the north, and all the residents of Israel,” Katz said.

Prior to Friday’s attack, anger over Israel’s acts of aggression and military presence in the Arab country were in the spotlight. People in towns and villages occupied by the Israeli army have held protests to condemn the regime’s military presence.

Shortly after Israel invaded Syria, Iran’s Leader stressed that Syrians will ultimately expel Israeli occupiers from their country.

Pointing to Israel’s occupation of southern Syria in a December speech, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “This unimpeded movement is not a victory, of course. Without a doubt, the proud and brave Syrian youth will drive you out of there.”

Israel’s land incursion into Syria violates the 1974 agreement between the two sides. The United Nations and a number of countries have demanded Israel withdraw from the region.

But Israel has turned a blind eye to calls to end its occupation of Syria. Friday’s attack could lead to more attacks on Israeli forces by Syrians who want to pave the way for liberating their country from the regime’s occupation.

