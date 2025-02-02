Palayesh Naft crowned champions of Iran’s Women's Futsal Premier League

TEHRAN - Palayesh Naft Abadan won the 2024/25 Iran Women’s Futsal Premier League, claiming the title for the third time, having previously finished in first place in 2017 and 2020.

Naft Omidieh and Saipa secured second and third place, respectively.

Naft Omidieh’s Fatemeh Hosseini was named the best goalscorer of the season with 16 goals.

The Iranian Women's Futsal Premier League is the top level of women's futsal club competitions in Iran, with the inaugural season taking place in 2005.