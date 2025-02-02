Iran, Tunisia stress revival of joint business council

TEHRAN- In a meeting between Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hasanzadeh and Tunisian Ambassador to Iran Imad Al-Rahmuni, it was emphasized that the Iran-Tunisia Joint Business Council should be revived, and establishing Tehran-Tunis flights is a prerequisite for developing trade relations between the two countries.

In the meeting the importance of exchanging up-to-date commercial information between the traders of the two countries was highlighted, and the necessity of reviving the Joint Business Council of the two countries was emphasized.

The ICCIMA head said: "The volume of trade between Iran and Tunisia does not match the commercial capacities of the two countries. This is due to the lack of information among traders of the two countries about the economic facilities and capacities in Iran and Tunisia."

Hasanzadeh further referred to the important role of the embassies of the two countries in developing trade relations and continued: "If the Tunisian Embassy in Iran provides up-to-date information on the major needs of this country and in which areas Iran can meet these needs to the Iran Chamber of Commerce, it will certainly have a significant impact on creating cooperation opportunities between the private sectors of the two countries."

He emphasized: "Iranian private sector companies have significant capacities in the food industry, petrochemicals, steel, machinery manufacturing, building materials, technical and engineering services, construction, tunnel construction, railways and refineries, medical and healthcare services, especially health tourism, agriculture and the supply of agricultural equipment, especially the development of greenhouse agriculture, cultural and academic services."

The ICCIMA head said: "Joint production and investment by Iranian companies in the field of heavy machinery and tractors in Tunisia can be one of the areas of cooperation between the traders of the two countries."

He emphasized: "Iran Chamber of Commerce is ready to receive and send trade delegations, develop tourism, and economic cooperation between Iran and Tunisia with the aim of increasing the trade volume of the two countries."

*** Developing trade ties with Iran, main goal of Tunisian Embassy in Tehran

Further in the meeting, Tunisian Ambassador to Iran Imad Al-Rahmuni referred to his efforts to develop trade relations between Tunisia and Iran, saying: "Our political relations are excellent, but our trade relations have not yet reached this level. The main goal of the embassy is to strengthen trade relations between Iran and Tunisia."

He pointed out the visa waiver between Iran and Tunisia and the possibility of developing tourism and increasing travel for citizens and traders of the two countries to each other's countries, emphasizing: "However, this depends on establishing direct flights between Iran and Tunisia. In this regard, we are working to establish a direct Tehran-Tunis flight."

The envoy emphasized the necessity of reviving the Iran-Tunisia Joint Business Council, stating: "The meeting of Joint Business Council of the two countries has not been held for several years and needs to be activated. We are trying to make this happen on the sidelines of the Joint Economic Committee of the two countries. Our goal is to create a suitable environment for the activities of the private sectors of Iran and Tunisia and to inform about the investment capacities of the two countries."

He referred to Iran's capabilities in the field of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, stating: "We are trying to bring a delegation of entrepreneurs in this field from Tunisia to Iran. We need to develop joint investment in the production of cancer and heart disease drugs between Iran and Tunisia. If Tunisian traders are aware of Iran's industrial production capacities, which are produced with higher quality and lower prices, more cooperation opportunities will definitely be created."

The ambassador of Tunisia in Iran emphasized: "There are many trade and economic agreements between Tunisia and Iran that have not been implemented and need to be activated."

He said: "Tunisia has economic and free trade agreements with African countries, which is a good advantage for Iranian traders in trading with this country."

Photo: ICCIMA Head Samad Hasanzadeh (R) and Tunisian Ambassador to Iran Imad Al-Rahmuni