“Roman Stories” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of American writer Jhumpa Lahiri’s short story collection “Roman Stories” has been published in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Ghazal Omid. Tadaei is the publisher of the book.

"Roman Stories," the first short story collection by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri since her bestselling "Unaccustomed Earth," celebrates the vibrant and multifaceted city of Rome as its central character. This critically acclaimed collection, hailed as one of the best books of the year by The New Yorker and NPR, comprises nine stories that encapsulate the essence of the Italian capital, blending its rich history with contemporary life.

Each story presents a unique perspective on Rome and its inhabitants. In "The Boundary," the narrative follows a family's vacation through the eyes of the caretaker's daughter, revealing her struggle with an immigrant legacy. "P’s Parties" explores the lives of an empty-nester couple who find solace in annual gatherings with foreign friends, highlighting the complexities of connection and cultural boundaries. "The Steps" depicts a public staircase that serves as a metaphor for the social and cultural dynamics of the city, presenting themes of visibility, belonging, and the intricate tapestry of life in Rome.

Lahiri's prose, steeped in the influences of Italian literary great Alberto Moravia, is a lyrical exploration of identity and home, deftly capturing Rome's magnificence and decay. Written in Italian and translated seamlessly by Lahiri and editor Todd Portnowitz, these stories reflect the author's deep engagement with language and culture. The collection serves as a rich testament to the city's indelible impact on its residents, guided by the haunting legacy of Dante Alighieri, whose influence culminates in a transformative journey in the concluding story. "Roman Stories" is a profound exploration of place, memory, and the search for meaning in the heart of Italy.

Jhumpa Lahiri is an acclaimed American author renowned for her explorations of identity, belonging, and the immigrant experience. Born on July 11, 1967, in London to Bengali Indian parents, she moved to the United States at the age of two. Lahiri’s cultural background deeply influences her writing, enriching her narratives with a blend of experiences that resonate with diverse audiences.

She gained widespread recognition with her debut collection of short stories, "Interpreter of Maladies," which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2000. This book presents a series of interconnected tales that reveal the struggles of Indian immigrants navigating life in America. Her subsequent works, including the novel "The Namesake," further cemented her reputation, earning critical acclaim and adaptation into major films.

In her writing, Lahiri employs a lyrical and evocative prose style, often delving into themes of displacement, family dynamics, and the complexity of cultural identity. Her awards include the Pen/Hemingway Award, the O. Henry Award, and the National Book Award, recognizing her profound contributions to literature.

Lahiri’s curiosity extends beyond English; in recent years, she has embraced the Italian language, reflecting her passion for cultural exploration. Her collection "Roman Stories" marks her first significant work in Italian, offering a fresh perspective on the city of Rome as a living, breathing entity.

Through her insightful narratives, Jhumpa Lahiri continues to illuminate the multifaceted experiences of individuals straddling different worlds, making her one of the most important voices in contemporary literature.

