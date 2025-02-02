NIGC to put 3,984 gas supply, development projects into operation

TEHRAN- The managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) announced that 3,984 gas supply and development projects will be put into operation in the country on the occasion of the Ten-Day Dawn (January 31- February 10), which marks the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Saeed Tavakoli said: "The development of gas supply to cities, villages, and less developed areas is one of the main priorities of these projects to ensure that all people benefit from natural gas with a social justice approach."

He also announced the operation of an advanced data center during the Ten-Day Dawn and said: "This data center has been implemented based on two important data center standards with expert and managerial work in information and communication technology management, utilizing the experience and capabilities of domestic specialists."

MA