Over $2.4b of transport, housing projects inaugurated in 14 provinces

TEHRAN – Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Ministry inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over 12 quadrillion rials ($2.4 billion) across 14 provinces on Tuesday as part of celebrations marking the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

According to the ministry’s news portal, the projects—spanning housing, transportation, and meteorology—were inaugurated in a centralized ceremony attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian at the ministry’s headquarters, with deputy ministers participating in various provinces via videoconference.

The projects include 82,590 urban and rural housing units valued at more than 740 trillion rials ($1.48 billion), 2,296 transport-related projects worth over 520 trillion rials ($1.04 billion), and 85 meteorological projects with a budget exceeding 2.0 trillion rials ($4.0 million).

Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadeq noted that some of these projects, launched decades ago, have now been completed under the current administration. She emphasized the ministry’s focus on urban planning, sustainable housing, and environmental considerations in the construction of social housing projects.

The inaugurated projects include highway developments, accident-prone road improvements—credited with reducing annual road fatalities from 13,700 to 11,000—asphalt resurfacing, and the opening of 15 roadside service complexes. Additionally, a railway project and the rehabilitation of Kermanshah Airport’s runways were completed.

Iran also unveiled its first domestically produced secondary radar system, developed by a knowledge-based company, which is expected to save €4,000 in procurement costs.

Sadeq also announced the launch of 16 private sector investment projects at Imam Khomeini International Airport and several ports, including Amirabad, Imam Khomeini, Bushehr, Chabahar, and Shahid Rajaee. These projects involve the construction of silos, multi-purpose warehouses, cold storage facilities, and oil refining plants.

The minister expressed appreciation for provincial governors, officials, private investors, and road maintenance crews for their contributions.

EF/MA